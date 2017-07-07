GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

The reason why Real Madrid want to sell Morata this summer

Football News
Despite rejoining the club only last summer from Juventus, Real Madrid seem determined to offload Spanish striker, Alvaro Morata, at all costs.

The 24-year-old enjoyed a fruitful campaign in front of goal upon his return to the Los Blancos squad in 2016/17, scoring 15 La Liga goals in just 26 appearances - he started just 14 of those games.

Nevertheless, Morata's time at the club appears to be up with his efficiency seemingly not winning over the demanding hierarchy at the club.

After Manchester United launched a £75m bid for Everton's Romelu Lukaku, the Real Madrid man has been left in limbo, although, Chelsea look set to make an offer for the Spaniard.

Los Blancos are keen to get a deal done as quick as possible and the reason why is because once they offload Morata, they can begin their pursuit of coveted Monaco forward, Kylian Mbappe.

According to Marca, the Spanish giants wish to offer the 18-year-old Frenchman the Spaniard's role in the squad, a backup option to the famous BBC attacking trident.

Back in June, club president Florentino Perez said to EsRadio's 'El Primer Palo' show: "We're not going to bring in players just to leave them on the bench.

"If Zidane gives the OK for this then he'd also have to say who should leave."

The man in question is Morata and once he has been moved on for a sizeable fee this window, 'Operation Mbappe' will begin for the Champions League holders.

Perez knows that if they are to secure the French international's signature, they must act this summer due to the heavy amounts of interest in him from all across Europe.

Given the outrageous depth in Madrid's squad and the quality shown by it in 2016/17, departures were always inevitable if there were to be changes.

Fabio Coentrao has already been offloaded to Sporting Lisbon and replaced with Atletico Madrid starlet, Theo Hernandez, and now, Zidane is keen to implement a similar improvement in his attacking department.

With Diego Costa set to leave and Lukaku seemingly off to United, Madrid's best bet would be to enter negotiations with Chelsea for Morata.

Topics:
Gareth Bale
Alvaro Morata
Football
La Liga
Karim Benzema

