The boxing fraternity is all geared up to witness two giants of combat sport in Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor take on each other in Las Vegas on August 26.

Mayweather is returning to the ring for the first time since 2015 and holds a phenomenal record of 49-0 while McGregor is taking a step out of the octagon and into the squared circle for the first time.

It's the sport's biggest talking point right now, Amir Khan has given his take on the huge bout and thinks that despite the criticsm it has received, the encounter is good for boxing.

Khan told Reuters: "It's a business fight, one. Two, what's going to happen now is it's between boxing and MMA.

"At the moment, MMA and UFC is doing so many great numbers on TV, on pay-per-view. Boxing is doing OK but it took a little bit of a dip. We are not getting the good pay-per-view numbers we used to.

"For now to combine both sports together is going to be great for the sport of boxing (more) than MMA.

"We hit a wall and we didn't really do anything. Boxing never moved forward around the world, whereas MMA kept moving forward and got bigger and bigger and bigger. Boxing kind of stalled in my opinion and we needed something like this."

The former unified light-welterweight world champion contradicted Gennady Golovkin's opinion, who termed the fight 'a circus show', by stating every fighter who enters the ring is deserves respect.

"You have to respect everybody that goes into the ring, you have to respect everybody who puts the gloves on. You have to fight in front of millions... not easy.

"When he beats McGregor, which I think he will, that fight can still be there. It really can happen."

Speaking of his own future, Khan disclosed he is considering his options after a proposed fight with Manny Pacquiao was cancelled.

"There's still some big fights out there for me, Mayweather, (Manny) Pacquiao..."

The Brit was poised to face-off against the Filipino icon in UAE earlier this year but money issues halted negotiations.

But, he is confident that bout might become a reality in the coming years, after giving his take on Pacquiao's last fight against Jeff Horn.

"I don't think Pacquiao lost, he lost on paper. This is boxing, it's happened to me, it's happened to many fighters. You can't sulk about it. You just have to go back, have the rematch and beat him.

"We all know Manny is the better fighter. I just think he should have gone in there and knocked him out. Because sometimes fighting somebody in their own backyard is quite difficult to win with the advantages he has."

"Maybe the Pacquiao fight will happen later, it's all about timing. Maybe Manny Pacquiao didn't feel confident to take the fight with me this time, maybe he will take it next time."

