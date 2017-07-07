There is simply nothing more to say about five-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi that hasn't been said already.

The superstar is one of the greatest footballers the game has ever seen and has the modern era to a whole new level with his consistency, magical skill and incredible goalscoring feats.

Messi, who joined Barcelona at the age of 13, has gone on to spend his entire senior career at the club, scoring a remarkable 507 goals in 583 games.

The little magician, who turned 30 last month, just signed a new contract extension, reportedly worth a whopping £500,000-per-week, which will keep him at the Nou Camp until 2021.

Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu was discussing the implications of Messi's new deal, and he happened to reveal Messi's initial response to the club wanting him to renew his contract.

What Messi said to Barca's contract negotiations

Bartomeu claims that Messi always wanted to stay at Barca amid some speculation and revealed the forward's nine-word response when the Catalans approached him about an extension.

"It started several months ago when I told his father, Jorge, that we had to sit down," the 54-year-old chief told Mundo Deportivo, via Goal.

"Everyone knows Leo (Messi) had a bad summer last year with the tax problem he suffered. We let some months pass so that the timing was balanced.

"And then I told Jorge (Messi's father and agent) that we had to start talking about the renewal, and he told me to talk to his son.

"I talked to Leo and asked how he was, because of what had gone on. I told him we had to talk about the future. He replied: 'I want to stay here. Talk to my dad.' And that's it.

"We can't reveal how much Messi costs the club, but he's the best player in the world and he costs what the best player in the world and the history of football should."

Can Barca afford Messi's new contract?

Messi, already the all-time leading scorer for both Barcelona and Argentina, will become Europe's highest-paid player and will only be behind compatriots Carlos Tevez and Ezequiel Lavezzi in the world with regards to wages.

Bartomeu also insisted that Leo's new contract won't ruin the club, despite their wage bill being above a recommended limit, and denies that they could fail to comply with UEFA's Financial Fair Play regulations.

"The LFP and UEFA make recommendations but nobody sets a salary cap," he added. "We are above what is recommended but the important thing is to be sustainable. We can afford it."

Is Messi Barcelona's greatest?

The Barca president also lauded Messi for his incredible career so far and feels that nobody brings to a club what the Argentina captain brings to Barca.

"Ronaldinho brought the smile and the magic, (Andres) Iniesta the balance and Leo the art and the genius," Bartomeu declared.

"Ronnie started this change, but the one who changed the tone of Barca is Messi. This is the age of Messi.

"With Leo, the concept that the world has had of Barca has changed. Leo would be the mother of all Barca icons, shining on them all."

The natural-born playmaker has won a ridiculous 29 trophies at Barcelona, including multiple La Liga and Champions League titles, in addition to several individual awards and is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

