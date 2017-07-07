GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Kelechi Iheanacho.

Kelechi Iheanacho on the verge of leaving Man City in £25m deal

By Manchester City's usually high standards - not to mention Pep Guardiola's - the 2016/17 season was rather disappointing.

City finished third in the Premier League but a whole 15 points behind winners Chelsea, having failed to make a strong enough title challenge.

A lack of silverware only added to the disappointment - the Citizens were knocked out in the Champions League quarter-finals by Monaco and the FA Cup semi-finals by Arsenal.

Guardiola has taken no time at all to make improvements to his squad as a result, signing Bernado Silva and goalkeeper Ederson for a combined £75 million so far this summer.

Further arrivals are expected, too, with Guardiola keen to bring Alexis Sanchez to the Etihad Stadium, though Arsenal are adamant they will not sell the Chilean to a rival.

As for outgoings, City have been very busy.

Gael Clichy, Pablo Zabaleta, Jesus Navas, Willy Caballero and Bacary Sagna were all released in May as part of a big summer clear out.

Joe Hart is also expected to leave City following his loan spell with Torino, while Claudio Bravo's time at the Etihad could be up following a dismal debut season.

City have made little to no money in the transfer window so far but, according to BBC Sport, that could be about to change.

Manchester City v West Bromwich Albion - Premier League

Kelechi Iheanacho might have one of the best goals-per-minute ratios in Premier League history at City, but he's on the brink of leaving the club.

And his destination? Leicester City.

The 2015/16 Premier League champions have reportedly agreed a £25 million fee with City to beat West Ham in the race to sign Iheanacho.

City and Leicester are in advanced talks over the deal, with Iheanacho said to be pushing for a move to the King Power Stadium.

Manchester City FC v Celtic FC - UEFA Champions League

It's a good move for all parties, in truth. Iheanacho is behind Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus in the pecking order at City and wouldn't play much next season.

By moving to Leicester, the 20-year-old will be given far more game time under Craig Shakespeare and could link up well with Jamie Vardy.

Iheanacho's arrival could go some way to suggesting Riyad Mahrez is on his way out of the club, potentially to Arsenal.

Arsene Wenger's side are favourites to sign the Algerian playmaker but haven't yet agreed a fee, with Leicester holding out for somewhere close to £50 million.

Topics:
Sergio Aguero
Kelechi Iheanacho
Football
David Silva

