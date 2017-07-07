GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Alexis celebrates his goal against Chelsea.

Arsenal very fearful that Alexis Sanchez will force a move away from the club

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Arsenal may have won the FA Cup, but a failure to secure Champions League qualification for the first time under Arsene Wenger means 2016-17 will go down as a below-par campaign.

That said, one man who excelled last term was Alexis Sanchez, who spearheaded the attack and top-scored with a career-best tally of 30 goals from 51 appearances.

His future has been the subject of massive speculation throughout the summer, and whilst at the Confederations Cup with his country, the Chilean claimed that he was "clear" on what he will do.

SIGN UP NOW

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

Like Mesut Ozil, Alexis' contract at the Emirates Stadium expires at the end of the upcoming season and the ex-Barcelona winger has stalled for months on signing a new one.

Arsenal had been hopeful of agreeing a new deal with their main man, who is reportedly demanding £400,000-per-week to stay, but they are now very worried that Sanchez will leave.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Attitude Era star wants WWE return to face Brock Lesnar

Attitude Era star wants WWE return to face Brock Lesnar

Wrestling star fumes at WWE - names the one wrestler they never should have hired

Wrestling star fumes at WWE - names the one wrestler they never should have hired

How Antonio Conte reacted to Lukaku rejecting Chelsea for Man Utd move [Mirror]

How Antonio Conte reacted to Lukaku rejecting Chelsea for Man Utd move [Mirror]

See: Paul Pogba's latest Instagram story will seriously excite Man Utd fans

See: Paul Pogba's latest Instagram story will seriously excite Man Utd fans

Arsenal fear Alexis will push through exit

It is understood that Arsenal are very fearful Alexis is determined to leave the club in this transfer window and will push through a move away from the north London club.

Arsenal v Sunderland - Premier League

Sources close to the situation have told Goal that Wenger's side are deeply concerned they will lose Sanchez to Manchester City after talks with his representatives.

The Gunners believe that Chile's all-time leading scorer wants to join Man City this summer and are now braced for an official bid from the 2013-14 Premier League champions.

Arsenal are still trying to persuade Alexis to stay at the club by preparing bumper new contracts, but they now feel that there is little chance he will even listen to their offer.

Why Manchester City?

If they do lose Sanchez, Arsenal would much rather sell the 28-year-old to a foreign club rather than a direct rival, but this latest report suggests that might not happen.

Stoke City v Arsenal - Premier League

The forward's desire to reunite with Pep Guardiola, who signed him at Barca back in 2011, has seen the likes of Bayern Munich and Inter Milan fall behind in the race and Man City emerge as the most likely destination should he leave.

City have had to bide their time, and it will probably take a bid of at least £50 million for Arsenal to sell, but Guardiola could be set to sign his top transfer target.

Manchester City v Arsenal - Premier League

That said, the Man City hierachy are concerned that Wenger will delay any deal for as long as possible, perhaps until after the new season has kicked off.

During his three years at Arsenal, Alexis has won two FA Cups and two Community Shields, but it's a failure to challenge for the big trophies which is seen by many as a key reason why the two-time Copa America winner is weighing up his future.

Arsenal v Chelsea - The Emirates FA Cup Final

Do YOU think Alexis will leave Arsenal this summer? How bad would it be for the Gunners if he joined Man City? Have YOUR say in the comments box below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Arsene Wenger
Football
Alexis Sanchez

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Attitude Era star wants WWE return to face Brock Lesnar

Attitude Era star wants WWE return to face Brock Lesnar

How Antonio Conte reacted to Lukaku rejecting Chelsea for Man Utd move [Mirror]

How Antonio Conte reacted to Lukaku rejecting Chelsea for Man Utd move [Mirror]

See: Paul Pogba's latest Instagram story will seriously excite Man Utd fans

See: Paul Pogba's latest Instagram story will seriously excite Man Utd fans

What Mino Raiola did to convince Man United to bid for Romelu Lukaku

What Mino Raiola did to convince Man United to bid for Romelu Lukaku

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again