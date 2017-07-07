Arsenal may have won the FA Cup, but a failure to secure Champions League qualification for the first time under Arsene Wenger means 2016-17 will go down as a below-par campaign.

That said, one man who excelled last term was Alexis Sanchez, who spearheaded the attack and top-scored with a career-best tally of 30 goals from 51 appearances.

His future has been the subject of massive speculation throughout the summer, and whilst at the Confederations Cup with his country, the Chilean claimed that he was "clear" on what he will do.

Like Mesut Ozil, Alexis' contract at the Emirates Stadium expires at the end of the upcoming season and the ex-Barcelona winger has stalled for months on signing a new one.

Arsenal had been hopeful of agreeing a new deal with their main man, who is reportedly demanding £400,000-per-week to stay, but they are now very worried that Sanchez will leave.

Arsenal fear Alexis will push through exit

It is understood that Arsenal are very fearful Alexis is determined to leave the club in this transfer window and will push through a move away from the north London club.

Sources close to the situation have told Goal that Wenger's side are deeply concerned they will lose Sanchez to Manchester City after talks with his representatives.

The Gunners believe that Chile's all-time leading scorer wants to join Man City this summer and are now braced for an official bid from the 2013-14 Premier League champions.

Arsenal are still trying to persuade Alexis to stay at the club by preparing bumper new contracts, but they now feel that there is little chance he will even listen to their offer.

Why Manchester City?

If they do lose Sanchez, Arsenal would much rather sell the 28-year-old to a foreign club rather than a direct rival, but this latest report suggests that might not happen.

The forward's desire to reunite with Pep Guardiola, who signed him at Barca back in 2011, has seen the likes of Bayern Munich and Inter Milan fall behind in the race and Man City emerge as the most likely destination should he leave.

City have had to bide their time, and it will probably take a bid of at least £50 million for Arsenal to sell, but Guardiola could be set to sign his top transfer target.

That said, the Man City hierachy are concerned that Wenger will delay any deal for as long as possible, perhaps until after the new season has kicked off.

During his three years at Arsenal, Alexis has won two FA Cups and two Community Shields, but it's a failure to challenge for the big trophies which is seen by many as a key reason why the two-time Copa America winner is weighing up his future.

