Ronald Koeman's arrival last summer was exactly what was required for Everton after Roberto Martinez's dismal swansong in 2015/16.

A respectable seventh place finish was a just reward for the Dutch manager and so far this summer, the former Barcelona legend has flexed his muscles in the transfer market.

Hordes of new arrivals at Goodison Park have fans believing that they may finally be able to challenge for the coveted top four in the Premier League once again.

One deal that could be completed in the coming days is Wayne Rooney, with the Manchester United forward set to rejoin the club where he made his name as a 16-year-old.

But, if he were to make his glorious return to Merseyside, would the Red Devils' record goal scorer walk into the starting lineup? Well, here's a guess at what Everton's starting lineup could be come August 12 when they welcome Stoke City.

GOALKEEPER: JORDAN PICKFORD

The £25m arrival from Sunderland will no doubt be Koeman's first choice between the sticks. He excelled for the Black Cats last term and enjoyed a brilliant U21 European Championships with England, meaning Joel Robles' days are numbered.

RIGHT-BACK: MASON HOLGATE

The horrific injury sustained by Seamus Coleman while on international duty early in 2017 will keep the Irishman out for much of the year meaning Holgate will be given another chance to impress in Koeman's backline.

CENTRE-BACK: ASHLEY WILLIAMS

Last summer's arrival slotted seamlessly into the Toffees lineup in 2016/17 and the manager will no doubt continue to place his faith in the Welshman next season.

CENTRE-BACK: MICHAEL KEANE

The new £30m signing from Burnley should displace the ageing Phil Jagielka and will operate as a more natural replacement for John Stones, who left for Manchester City last summer.

LEFT-BACK: LEIGHTON BAINES

Everton's reliable full-back enjoyed something of a renaissance in form last season under Koeman's leadership, reviving his past days of contributing heavily to the attack and looking astute in defence.

CENTRE MID: IDRISSA GUEYE

One of the bargains from last season, Gueye has become one of the most vital players at Goodison Park and Koeman's main task for the summer was finding a suitable partner for him.

CENTRE MID: DAVY KLAASSEN

The Dutchman may have found the perfect man to fill the void in his countryman, with Klaassen likely to displace Tom Davies next season. Great on the ball, fantastic passing ability and a keen eye for goal - he scored 14 times in the Eredivisie last season - make him the complete midfield package.

LEFT-MID: KEVIN MIRALLAS

A frustrating figure at times, but Everton look noticeably more threatening when the Belgian international is on the pitch. Lightning quick and a great finisher, Koeman will be eager to get the best out of one of his finest natural talents.

NUMBER 10: WAYNE ROONEY

Ross Barkley's future looks hugely uncertain, meaning Rooney could get his wish of first-team football in his favoured role. If Koeman can tailor his team to suit his needs, the Englishman may just flourish once again.

RIGHT MID: SANDRO RAMIREZ

Gerard Deulofeu has left and Yannick Bolasie is still out for a while, so summer signing Sandro may have to deputise out wide. The arrival from Malaga is lightning quick with great ball control and is not bad in front of goal, scoring 14 times in La Liga last season.

STRIKER: OLIVIER GIROUD

After Alexandre Lacazette's arrival, Giroud looks set to leave Arsenal and would be an excellent replacement for the departing Romelu Lukaku. A brilliant target man, and the Frenchman's link-up play could bring the best out of those around him.

