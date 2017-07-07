New York Knicks fans slam team on Twitter for offering Tim Hardaway Jr. $71 Million

Restricted Atlanta Hawks free agent Tim Hardaway Jr. has reportedly signed a massive four-year, $71 million offer sheet with the New York Knicks, according to ESPN, much to the surprise of many Knicks and NBA fans.

With the offer sheet now reportedly signed, the Hawks have two days in order to respond and match the offer. His deal contains a 15% trade kicker and a player option in the fourth year.

The 25-year-old had a breakout season in 2016-17 for Atlanta, scoring 14.5 points per game in 28 minutes, and he shined even more after the Hawks traded Kyle Korver to Cleveland midway through the season.

Hardaway Jr. was selected by New York with the 24th overall pick of the 2013 draft, and during his first stay with the team, he played well on offense but struggled at times on defense.

He could now be returning to the team which traded him away on draft night in 2015. Former Knicks president Phil Jackson traded the shooting guard on draft night two years ago in exchange for the rights to point guard Jerian Grant.

He has become a more well-rounded player with the Hawks, but that's not to say fans on Twitter are happy with the Knicks decision to go after the player with this amount of money on offer.

The Hawks have 48 hours to match the offer made by the Knicks for Hardaway Jr. The team's head coach Mike Budenholzer did deem retaining Hardaway Jr. a priority for Atlanta entering the offseason, but whether or not they will be willing to match New York's four-year, $71 million offer remains to be seen.

He hasn't shown enough talent to earn this type of contract, so it really comes down to how badly do the Hawks want to keep hold of the 25-year-old.

Hardaway Jr. averaged 14.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.5 assists-per-game for the Hawks last season.