Ian Wright. Nicolas Anelka. Thierry Henry. Robin van Persie.

Arsenal have been blessed with some world-class strikers over the past 20 years and they've just gone and signed another one: Alexandre Lacazette.

Joining for a club-record £52 million, the Frenchman is the clinical goalscorer Arsenal fans have been craving ever since Van Persie's move to Manchester United five years ago.

Lacazette's goalscoring record over the past three seasons in Ligue 1 provides sufficient evidence of why he's so highly rated.

His 28 league goals last season helped Lyon finish fourth, while he found the back of the net 48 times in the previous two campaigns.

In comparison, Olivier Giroud's highest goals tally in a Premier League season is 16, coming in 2013/14 and 2015/16.

What Arsenal fans are most excited about is seeing Lacazette link up with their mercurial playmaker, Mesut Ozil.

Ozil is widely regarded as the best No.10 in the world and at long last, he has a world-class striker to work with at Arsenal.

So how does he feel about Lacazette's arrival? Well, in an interview with Arsenal Player, Ozil made comments about assisting the "ice-cold" striker that will only excite fans even more.

"I'm really looking forward to it," he said. "He's a very good striker who has scored many goals in Ligue 1, not just this season but in previous seasons too.

"We're really happy to have such a class striker here with us. From what I've heard, he's meant to be very good, always hungry for goals and ice-cold when he gets into a scoring position.

"My friends who follow the French league know him well and have told me that I’ll definitely have fun with him on the pitch. I hope that he'll be able to take us further with his goals.

"I'm sure he's happy to be here and to be able to play with us, and we're pleased to be able to assist him and help him to score as many goals as possible."

Based on what he's seen of Lacazette and what his friends have told him, Ozil believes he will have a lot of "fun" with the 26-year-old next season.

And that's exactly what Arsenal fans want to hear, given their hopes of not only reclaiming their place in the Champions League, but winning the Premier League.

