GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Mesut Ozil.

Mesut Ozil describes Alexandre Lacazette in two words after Arsenal move

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Ian Wright. Nicolas Anelka. Thierry Henry. Robin van Persie.

Arsenal have been blessed with some world-class strikers over the past 20 years and they've just gone and signed another one: Alexandre Lacazette.

Joining for a club-record £52 million, the Frenchman is the clinical goalscorer Arsenal fans have been craving ever since Van Persie's move to Manchester United five years ago.

Article continues below

Lacazette's goalscoring record over the past three seasons in Ligue 1 provides sufficient evidence of why he's so highly rated.

His 28 league goals last season helped Lyon finish fourth, while he found the back of the net 48 times in the previous two campaigns.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Attitude Era star wants WWE return to face Brock Lesnar

Attitude Era star wants WWE return to face Brock Lesnar

Wrestling star fumes at WWE - names the one wrestler they never should have hired

Wrestling star fumes at WWE - names the one wrestler they never should have hired

How Antonio Conte reacted to Lukaku rejecting Chelsea for Man Utd move [Mirror]

How Antonio Conte reacted to Lukaku rejecting Chelsea for Man Utd move [Mirror]

See: Paul Pogba's latest Instagram story will seriously excite Man Utd fans

See: Paul Pogba's latest Instagram story will seriously excite Man Utd fans

In comparison, Olivier Giroud's highest goals tally in a Premier League season is 16, coming in 2013/14 and 2015/16.

What Arsenal fans are most excited about is seeing Lacazette link up with their mercurial playmaker, Mesut Ozil.

Ozil is widely regarded as the best No.10 in the world and at long last, he has a world-class striker to work with at Arsenal.

Arsenal v Everton - Premier League

So how does he feel about Lacazette's arrival? Well, in an interview with Arsenal Player, Ozil made comments about assisting the "ice-cold" striker that will only excite fans even more.

"I'm really looking forward to it," he said. "He's a very good striker who has scored many goals in Ligue 1, not just this season but in previous seasons too.

"We're really happy to have such a class striker here with us. From what I've heard, he's meant to be very good, always hungry for goals and ice-cold when he gets into a scoring position.

"My friends who follow the French league know him well and have told me that I’ll definitely have fun with him on the pitch. I hope that he'll be able to take us further with his goals.

FBL-EUR-C3-LYON-ROMA

"I'm sure he's happy to be here and to be able to play with us, and we're pleased to be able to assist him and help him to score as many goals as possible."

Based on what he's seen of Lacazette and what his friends have told him, Ozil believes he will have a lot of "fun" with the 26-year-old next season.

And that's exactly what Arsenal fans want to hear, given their hopes of not only reclaiming their place in the Champions League, but winning the Premier League.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Football
Thierry Henry
Alexis Sanchez

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Attitude Era star wants WWE return to face Brock Lesnar

Attitude Era star wants WWE return to face Brock Lesnar

How Antonio Conte reacted to Lukaku rejecting Chelsea for Man Utd move [Mirror]

How Antonio Conte reacted to Lukaku rejecting Chelsea for Man Utd move [Mirror]

See: Paul Pogba's latest Instagram story will seriously excite Man Utd fans

See: Paul Pogba's latest Instagram story will seriously excite Man Utd fans

What Mino Raiola did to convince Man United to bid for Romelu Lukaku

What Mino Raiola did to convince Man United to bid for Romelu Lukaku

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again