Football

-.

The fine Barcelona's Lionel Messi had to pay in order to avoid prison

Football News
Back in 2016, Lionel Messi was found guilty of defrauding the Spanish tax authority out of around £3.5m and was sentenced to 21 months in prison.

The Barcelona superstar and his father were found guilty of hiding earnings from image rights in offshore accounts in Uruguay and Belize between 2007 and 2009.

The Argentine star is not the only one found guilty, in fact, he is just one of an extensive list of stars in Spain, including teammates Neymar and Javier Mascherano.

However, the law in the country dictates that first time offenders can be given suspended sentences if the prison term is lower than two years - Messi qualifying by just three months.

The 30-year-old has been on probation but now, he has paid a fine to give him full freedom. The amount? Just £221,000, as reported by Marca, a mere fraction of his ridiculous weekly salary.

To the average person, the fine is an enormous amount but to the millionaire Blaugrana star, it is simply pennies.

Messi signed a new contract with the club just this week, a deal which will see him earn around £500,000-a-week, so in reality, he needs just half a weeks pay to match the fine.

The enormous sum makes him the highest-paid player in Europe and president Josep Maria Bartomeu says that the superstar always wanted to stay with the club and is overjoyed with the deal.

Deportivo Alaves vs Barcelona - Copa Del Rey Final

"It started several months ago when I told his father, Jorge, that we had to sit down," he told Mundo Deportivo, per Goal. "Everyone knows Leo had a bad summer last year with the tax problem he suffered.

"We let some months pass so that the timing was balanced and then I told Jorge that we had to start talking about the renewal, and he told me to talk to his son.

"I talked to Leo and asked how he was, because of what had gone on. I told him we had to talk about the future. He replied: 'I want to stay here. Talk to my dad.' And that's it.

FBL-ESP-BARCELONA-BARTOMEU-VALVERDE

"We can't reveal how much Messi costs the club but he's the best player in the world and he costs what the best player in the world and the history of football should. Nobody brings to their club what Leo Messi brings."

Topics:
Football
La Liga

