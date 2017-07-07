The transfer market is a volatile place at the height of the summer, and Real Madrid's Alvaro Morata appears to have learned that the hard way.

The Spanish frontman was reportedly trying to force through his protracted move to Manchester United with the Red Devils said to have been on the verge of meeting Real Madrid's £80 million asking price.

United were definitely keen, but then the BBC reported on Thursday that the most successful club in Premier League history had agreed a fee with Everton for their 25-goal striker Romelu Lukaku.

Everyone thought it was a given that Lukaku would head back to former club Chelsea with Diego Costa seemingly on his way out of the club and the Belgian's very public cravings to play for a title contending club.

However, Lukaku's Paul Pogba-esque urges to attend to unfinished business seem to have been superseded by his desire to join Man United and, ironically, link up with close friend Pogba.

But what made Jose Mourinho switch his attentions to Lukaku? After all, he gave Morata his break in Madrid and knows his quality well, whereas he sold Lukaku during his time as Chelsea boss.

According to the Manchester Evening News, it has everything to do with United's previous dealings with Real Madrid.

Mourinho is said to be aware that Morata was entering contract negotiations with the club at the end of the season and after seeing how United have been stung while chasing Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos in the past, Mourinho feared Morata was using United's interest as leverage for a better deal like the two previous cases.

Complex stuff, eh? The difference with Morata is in his playing time, though. The former Juventus man was on the fringes of Madrid's side last season despite netting 20 times, but he never got a real run of games in front of Ronaldo, Karim Benzema or Gareth Bale.

Lukaku is a proven goalscorer in the Premier League will offer the ultra-physical presence a team needs with one man at the point of an attack. Whether that will stifle the growth of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial remains to be seen.

