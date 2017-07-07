WWE Women's division could receive another huge historic match in 2018 [W.O.N.]

The last two years for Women's wrestling in the WWE has helped the Women's division grow bigger than what it ever has been in the history of the company, and it could take another big leap forward at the Royal Rumble next year.

In the summer of 2015 when Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Sasha Banks all made a statement on their main roster debuts. This began the Women's Revolution in the WWE which triggered a series of events which has helped shaped the Women's division into what it is today.

The following year at WrestleMania 32, the Diva's division was rebranded as the Women's division with a very respectful Women's Championship title to go along with it to place the women more on par with the men of the WWE. Following the brand split, this title was rebranded as the RAW Women's title, and a title for SmackDown was introduced.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

In October that same year at Hell in a Cell, not only was there a first-ever Women's Hell in a Cell match between Flair and Banks, but it was the first time as well that a Women's match was the main event of a WWE pay-per-view.

Most recently, the Women in the WWE took part in the first ever Women's Money in the Bank ladder match. Although the match was first won controversially by Carmella as James Ellsworth unhooked the briefcase and dropped it down to her, it was later redone to have her win the match by climbing the ladder and unhooking the briefcase herself.

Article continues below

Alongside the Mae Young Classic taking place this summer, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, via Wrestling Inc, things could get even bigger for the Women's division next year at the Royal Rumble, as they could finally be given another historic moment.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has stated the Women's division could receive its first ever Royal Rumble match at the pay-per-view in 2018, something which many female superstars in the WWE have been asking for.

Lynch recently spoke with The Amarillo Globe-News about the Women's division possibly getting their own Royal Rumble match. She said we're probably a year or two away from the possibility, as well as the Women's division having their own tag team titles too.

She said: "I think there'll definitely be a time where the women get their own Royal Rumble. When you look at the fact that in July there is the Mae Young Classic taking place between 32 women. Then you have the women in NXT and the women on both brands. I think it's a year or two away from having our own Royal Rumble, then maybe our tag titles. The sky is the limit."

Would you like to see the Women's division have their own Royal Rumble next year? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here! Check it out via this link: https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-money-in-the-bank-fallout

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms