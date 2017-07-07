GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Peter Sagan and Mark Cavendish have classy Twitter exchange after Tour de France crash

Peter Sagan has reached out to Mark Cavendish on Twitter after the incident during stage four of the Tour de France that left Cavendish with a fractured shoulder.

In the final 200 metres of Tuesday's race, Cavendish was trying to power through a gap between Sagan and the barrier, only for Sagan to seemingly elbow the British rider, sending him crashing to the floor.

The resulting crash between several riders injured Cavendish severely, cutting his hand heavily and fracturing his shoulder. The injuries subsequently also ruled the rider out of this year's event completely.

“I’m obviously massively disappointed to get this news about the fracture,” he said. “I feel I was in a good position to win and to lose that and even having to leave the Tour, a race I have built my whole career around, is really sad.”

Sagan, on the other hand, was eventually disqualified from the event after the UCI decided he had performed a dangerous act. The 2016 World Champion denied that there was any malicious intent in the elbow.

“I can accept the decision but for sure I do not agree with them, because I think I have done nothing wrong,” said the Slovakian, “It is very bad that Mark fell down, it is important he can recover well, I am sorry for that. As you saw it was a crazy sprint, it was not the first one like that or the last one. I wish that Mark recovers well.”

On Thursday, Sagan posted a classy message directed to Cavendish on Twitter, wishing him the best.

Cavendish appeared to appreciate the gesture greatly, and showed that he didn't harbour any grudge towards his rival with his a nice response of his own.

It's definitely great to see two of the best remain on good terms, even after being ruled out of the biggest event of the year.

