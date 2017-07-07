Barcelona confirmed the inevitable on Wednesday by announcing Lionel Messi has signed a new four-year deal.

His new contract will keep him at the Camp Nou until 2021 and is set to earn him a staggering £500,000-per-week, making him the highest earner in Europe.

Indeed, only countrymen Carlos Tevez and Ezequiel Lavezzi are on more in world football at their respective clubs in China.

There were some doubts as to whether Messi would commit his future to Barcelona, but according to president Josep Maria Bartomeu, he was always going to stay.

"It started several months ago when I told his father, Jorge, that we had to sit down," Bartomeu said. "Everyone knows Leo had a bad summer last year with the tax problem he suffered.

"I talked to Leo and asked how he was, because of what had gone on. I told him we had to talk about the future. He replied: 'I want to stay here. Talk to my dad.' And that's it."

It's been a pretty good week for Messi, whose new contract comes after he married childhood sweetheart Antonella Roccuzzo in his hometown of Rosario last Friday.

Two-hundred-and-sixty guests were invited to the ceremony and/or reception, including a host of Barcelona teammates like Luis Suarez, Gerard Pique and Neymar.

Messi, being the class act he is, told those invited to not buy them a wedding gift and instead donate to the 'Leo Messi Foundation'.

However, according to Rosario Food Bank president Nadia Nazer, per ESPN, that wasn't the only kind gesture Messi and his wife made to charity.

The newly pronounced Mr and Mrs Messi's wedding was held at the City Centre Complex and due to the sheer amount of guests invited, a lot of food and drink was ordered.

So what did they do with all the leftovers? They donated it to a local food bank, of course.

"For us any type of donation is very well received and to be honest, we are very happy that they took us into consideration," Nazer told Rosario-based newspaper La Capital.

"One of the wedding organisers got in contact with our executive director, Pablo Algrain, to offer us snacks, soft drinks and alcoholic drinks.

"We told them that we had to exchange the alcoholic beverages for money as we cannot give them to institutions.

"We have friends who own bars and they buy them from us and that allows us to transform it into money as a donation to the food bank."

Messi is widely regarded as football's greatest ever player - and he might just be one of the nicest, too.

