Dirk Nowitzki revolutionized the NBA, proving how valuable a big man who can space the floor out to the three-point line can be.

Now every big man is trying to step out to the perimeter, and there's no question Nowtizki's success is one of the reasons players around the world look up to the one-time NBA champion as the blueprint to being a stretch frontcourt player.

Nowtizki declined his $25 million player option for the 2017-2018 season, electing to become a free agent to restructure his contract. The 38-year-old 13-time NBA All-Star is close to finalizing his new contract with the Dallas Mavericks, and he's taking a huge paycut.

Nowitzki is reportedly finalizing a two-year deal worth $10 million, with the second year being a team option, reports Tim McMahon of ESPN. That's an insane drop in salary for Nowitzki, going from making $25 million next season to making less than half of that over two years.

The 19-year veteran put up 14.2 points per game last season, his lowest average since his rookie season. Dirk also had one of his worst shooting seasons from the field, shooting 43.7 percent overall. That's also the lowest since he made the jump to the NBA in 1998.

Nowitzki also missed a huge chunk of last season, playing in just 54 games and missing the majority of the first 30 games. Dirk is doing a huge favor for the Mavericks by taking such a dramatic cut in pay, and it was the right thing for the franchise.

If the league didn't have such restrictive salary cap structures surely Mavericks owner Mark Cuban would have happily paid the franchise payer that put his team on the map. Unfortunately that's not the case, and often veterans like Dirk are put in an awkward position.

Does the star player take a paycut to reflect the diminished athleticism and ability, or should he take every penny he's owed? Nowitzki's decision is clear, giving up the chance to cash in a $25 million check as he rounds out the final years of his career.

That's often not the case, though, and that's what makes Dirk such a beloved person in Dallas. Nowitzki did what was best for the Mavericks, especially since he's already made a fortune.

Dirk is the NBA's leader in career earnings among active players, pulling in $241.6 million through his career. Joe Johnson comes in at second at $203.5 million, nowhere near Nowitzki's impressive career numbers.

The Mavericks have always taken care of Dirk and done right by him. Now, he's paying them back.