Liverpool managed to get Mohamed Salah over the line after weeks of pursuing the Egyptian international to kickstart their summer recruitment.

In addition to snatching Dominic Solanke from Chelsea, Liverpool have started with some exciting attacking additions, but plenty of Reds fans want the club to invest in the spine of their side too.

Jurgen Klopp's men appeared to be the frontrunners in the expensive chase of Southampton centre-back Virgil Van Dijk until the Saints reported them to the Premier League for 'tapping up' their star man.

That report prompted this response from Liverpool, effectively ending their interest in the Dutchman:

"Liverpool Football Club would like to put on record our regret over recent media speculation regarding Southampton Football Club and player transfers between the two clubs.

"We apologise to the owner, board of directors and fans of Southampton for any misunderstanding regarding Virgil van Dijk.

"We respect Southampton's position and can confirm we have ended any interest in the player."

So where now for Van Dijk? After a punter laid a 'hefty' bet on his next destination, it seems like someone is in the know.

Oddschecker tweeted out that a punter laid a big bet on Van Dijk ending up at Everton by the end of this summer and linking up with former manager and compatriot, Ronald Koeman.

That would be the ultimate insult for Liverpool fans and the market suggests it really could happen. Just a couple of days ago Van Dijk was 40/1 to move to Goodison Park, but now the transfer has been cut down to 7/2.

Everton are buying up the league right now and Sky Sports reported today that the club are also interested in bringing in Demari Gray from Leicester.

He would join Jordan Pickford, Davy Klasson, Sandro Ramirez, Michael Keane and the impending arrivals of Wayne Rooney and Oliver Giroud who are expected to join.

The Toffees seem to have been spending the money of their relatively new owners and the cash they are set to receive for both Romelu Lukaku and Ross Barkley, which is set to be around £130 million combined.

However, securing Van Dijk would be just the sweetest signing of all on many, many levels.

