Brock Lesnar is one of the biggest superstars in the WWE today as he is a well-known athlete inside and outside of the ring, but his contract with the company is expiring soon.

The Beast has quite a sweet deal with the WWE right now, as he only has to make a couple of appearances for the company per year, only wrestling at certain pay-per-views. He doesn't wrestle on Monday Night RAW either.

Lesnar has a big year ahead of him, as he will be putting his Universal Championship on the line this weekend against Samoa Joe at Great Balls of Fire, before he is expected to have another title defense against Roman Reigns at either SummerSlam, or WrestleMania 34 in 2018. He is also booked to appear at No Mercy later this year.

However, the Universal Champion's contract with the WWE expires after WrestleMania 34 next year, so he has a big decision to make ahead of him, whether he should keep on working for the WWE, or retire.

There has been speculation that Lesnar could retire following the conclusion of WrestleMania 34 as he's already made enough money to retire happily. However, according to reports, that is not to be the case.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio has said he doesn't expect The Beast to retire next year, as he feels he loves doing this job. He also feels WWE will do everything they can to keep hold of him as Lesnar is one of their top guys.

Meltzer said, according to All Wrestling News: "I'm presuming that they'll keep it going. Why would - as far as from his perspective why wouldn't he? And from [WWE's] perspective...I mean. I don't know but they don't like losing top guys so I would think they'll keep him. And I would think for that kind of money for his schedule I don't see [Lesnar] turning that down.

"I think he probably loves his job. Because it's on his terms and he's making a ton of money."

WWE will definitely want Lesnar to be a part of the company beyond WrestleMania 34, as he is a top attraction for their shows and could help to put superstars that are being pushed over in the future.

We'll just have to wait and see if The Beast wants to be a part of that still, or if he is happy to retire.

