GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

WWE

Brock Lesnar.

Brock Lesnar's WWE future following contract expiring after WrestleMania 34

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Brock Lesnar is one of the biggest superstars in the WWE today as he is a well-known athlete inside and outside of the ring, but his contract with the company is expiring soon.

The Beast has quite a sweet deal with the WWE right now, as he only has to make a couple of appearances for the company per year, only wrestling at certain pay-per-views. He doesn't wrestle on Monday Night RAW either.

Lesnar has a big year ahead of him, as he will be putting his Universal Championship on the line this weekend against Samoa Joe at Great Balls of Fire, before he is expected to have another title defense against Roman Reigns at either SummerSlam, or WrestleMania 34 in 2018. He is also booked to appear at No Mercy later this year.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

However, the Universal Champion's contract with the WWE expires after WrestleMania 34 next year, so he has a big decision to make ahead of him, whether he should keep on working for the WWE, or retire.

There has been speculation that Lesnar could retire following the conclusion of WrestleMania 34 as he's already made enough money to retire happily. However, according to reports, that is not to be the case.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

WWE Women's division could receive another huge historic match in 2018 [W.O.N.]

WWE Women's division could receive another huge historic match in 2018 [W.O.N.]

Attitude Era star wants WWE return to face Brock Lesnar

Attitude Era star wants WWE return to face Brock Lesnar

How Antonio Conte reacted to Lukaku rejecting Chelsea for Man Utd move [Mirror]

How Antonio Conte reacted to Lukaku rejecting Chelsea for Man Utd move [Mirror]

See: Paul Pogba's latest Instagram story will seriously excite Man Utd fans

See: Paul Pogba's latest Instagram story will seriously excite Man Utd fans

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio has said he doesn't expect The Beast to retire next year, as he feels he loves doing this job. He also feels WWE will do everything they can to keep hold of him as Lesnar is one of their top guys.

Meltzer said, according to All Wrestling News: "I'm presuming that they'll keep it going. Why would - as far as from his perspective why wouldn't he? And from [WWE's] perspective...I mean. I don't know but they don't like losing top guys so I would think they'll keep him. And I would think for that kind of money for his schedule I don't see [Lesnar] turning that down.

p1bkene0lhibu1fe8tsc1ehc179i9.jpg

"I think he probably loves his job. Because it's on his terms and he's making a ton of money."

WWE will definitely want Lesnar to be a part of the company beyond WrestleMania 34, as he is a top attraction for their shows and could help to put superstars that are being pushed over in the future.

We'll just have to wait and see if The Beast wants to be a part of that still, or if he is happy to retire.

p1bkenf2n714s017j44lf193dif8b.jpg

Do you think Brock Lesnar will retire after WrestleMania 34? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here! Check it out via this link: https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-money-in-the-bank-fallout

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
John Cena
WWE

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

WWE Women's division could receive another huge historic match in 2018 [W.O.N.]

WWE Women's division could receive another huge historic match in 2018 [W.O.N.]

How Antonio Conte reacted to Lukaku rejecting Chelsea for Man Utd move [Mirror]

How Antonio Conte reacted to Lukaku rejecting Chelsea for Man Utd move [Mirror]

See: Paul Pogba's latest Instagram story will seriously excite Man Utd fans

See: Paul Pogba's latest Instagram story will seriously excite Man Utd fans

Michael Owen reacts to Lukaku's potential move to Man Utd with bizarre tweet

Michael Owen reacts to Lukaku's potential move to Man Utd with bizarre tweet

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again