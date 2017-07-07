Top WWE Superstar set to take time off

It looks like SmackDown Live will be without Randy Orton's services for the next couple of weeks.

"The Viper" has had quite the year inside the squared circle, winning the WWE Championship from Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 33 this past April following his program with "The Eater Of Worlds."

After ending his business with Wyatt, Orton was thrust into a program with the returning Three Man Band (3MB) member Jinder Mahal, who won a Six Pack Challenge on SmackDown Live to become the No. 1-contender for the strap.

Article continues below

Orton and Mahal finally collided at the Backlash pay-per-view (PPV), and thanks to a distraction from the Singh Brothers, "The Maharaja" was able to defeat Orton to capture his first ever WWE Championship.

The pair rematched in the main event of the Money In The Bank PPV last month in Orton's hometown of St. Louis, Missouri. The Singh Brothers once again caused a distraction, when they assaulted Orton's father, WWE Hall Of Famer "Cowboy" Bob Orton, causing "The Viper" to lose focus yet again and opened the door for Mahal to pounce and get another win.

Article continues below

Recently, it was announced on SmackDown Live that Mahal and Orton would meet for the WWE Title once again, however, this time it would be in a stipulation match that has only been seen twice before in WWE history.

Mahal named the Punjabi Prison structure to serve as the stipulation in their next bout, and Orton happily obliged. That match will go down at the Battleground PPV later this month, and according to a report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, we won't be seeing "The Viper" until the go-home episode of SmackDown Live for the PPV.

He isn't set to work any WWE events until the July 18th episode of SmackDown Live prior to Battleground. The reason for Orton's absence is due to his co-starring role in the movie, Changeland, alongside former Monday Night RAW gust host Seth Green and actor Breckin Meyer.

It has been noted in the past that Mahal's reign as WWE Champion is expected to be a lengthy one, so don't expect to see Orton walk out of the Punjabi Prison with the gold come Battleground.

What are your thoughts on Orton taking some time off? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Check it out via this link: https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-money-in-the-bank-fallout

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms