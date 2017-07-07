WWE fans were left pleasantly surprised at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view this year when Samoa Joe emerged victorious in the Fatal Five-Way match, also featuring Finn Balor, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Bray Wyatt.

It wasn't just an ordinary victory, though, which would have cemented his place as a monster on Monday Night RAW.

GREAT BALLS OF FIRE

That huge win saw him become the number one contender for Brock Lesnar’s Universal Championship, and the first title defence since defeating Goldberg for the gold at WrestleMania 33 will take place this Sunday at Great Balls of Fire.

WWE didn’t give many indications that The Destroyer would be entering the championship picture, especially since the inconsistent booking since arriving on the main roster from NXT, and that also saw him miss the Grandest Stage of Them All this year.

However, it certainly came as a nice surprise as it meant we wouldn’t be getting the same superstars in the title picture, while many also consider this collision as a dream match.

It’s not only fans who see it this way, as the two-time NXT Champion has always remained vocal about wanting to eventually do battle with The Beast Incarnate, and he finally gets his chance to impress when they meet in Dallas on Sunday.

Despite their hatred on-screen which has seen Joe get the better of Lesnar, as well as Paul Heyman, as he’s locked them both in the vicious Coquina Clutch while he also instigated a brawl with the champion, Joe admits that Lesnar is a special talent and the sort of star against which you can build a legacy.

LEGACY

Speaking to ESPN, Joe explained: “Some people want to be called up as quickly as possible, but I’ve been around the industry long enough to know that timing is one of the most key and important things.

“Brock was at the top of my list of guys that I wanted to work with.

“There are certain special guys in this industry and Brock is one of those special guys, and to be able to go out there and work with guys like that, that’s where legacies are built.”

Joe has definitely impressed since being thrown in at the deep end, and he’s come a long way since many thought his NXT deal would only be a part-time deal before he departs to the independent scene.

It seems like both Joe and the fans have been waiting to see this match for years now, and you can bet that they’ll ensure it lives up to its lofty expectations.

What do you make of Samoa Joe's thoughts on Brock Lesnar ahead of Great Balls of Fire?

