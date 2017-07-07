GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

The real reason behind Dani Alves' departure from Barcelona in 2016

When Dani Alves left Barcelona in the summer of 2016 on a free transfer, many across the footballing world turned their heads in disbelief.

Despite being deep into his 30's, the Brazilian right-back was possibly the finest in the world at his job, a reputation he continued with Juventus during 2016/17, guiding the Old Lady to the Serie A title and a Champions League final.

The general consensus about his departure from the Blaugrana was that he had a major disagreement with the board.

However, Barca's president, Josep Maria Bartomeu, has said that the reason for Alves' departure was nothing to do with the hierarchy at the club, suggesting it was simply down to a personal issue.

"Dani Alves doesn't have any problem with the board," he told Mundo Deportivo, per Marca.

"He and I both know exactly what his problem was, which was very personal for him and not a sporting one.

"It is an issue that his agent, he and I all know about."

Bartomeu also stated that there was no issues between he and Alves or between the Brazilian star and former manager, Luis Enrique.

"He is a very kind and funny person and he gets on with all of us, but he left due to a personal issue, which isn't what he said the other day about the directive," he said to Sport.

"He can explain if he wants, but I repeat that it is a personal issue."

Clearly, the issue in question is a very delicate matter as Alves has - according to the president - been telling a few lies in the media.

The defender has always said that he had no issues with any of the players at the club but often cited the club's poor treatment of him. Although, he never did name anyone on a personal level.

This summer, Alves will choose his next destination after his contract with Juve was mutually terminated.

Manchester City remain the frontrunners for his signature with Pep Guardiola keen to work with the South American ace once again.

