Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Giannis Antetokounmpo puts rumours regarding his future with Milwaukee Bucks to rest

Giannis Antetokounmpo has addressed the rumors regarding his future with Milwaukee Bucks following recent speculation suggesting several teams were interested in acquiring the small forward.

Recent reports from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski had suggested that other teams in the NBA are already plotting ways to lure the Greek away from the Bucks in the coming years. He only agreed to a four-year, $100 million contract extension with Milwaukee last September.

This hasn't stopped teams from looking at ways to lure the 2017 NBA All-Star away from the Bucks, who truly had a breakout year during the 2016-17 season, showing he was an all round star on the court, and being named the NBA's Most Improved Player.

On ESPN's Russillo Show, Wojnarowski said the clock has already started on Antetokounmpo's potential exit from the team.

He said, according to Sporting News: "Milwaukee's going to go through this with the Greek Freak. That day's coming, right? Where he's going to look and say, 'Where is this organization? What are they doing here?'

"Like, you don't think Giannis has been watching what went on there for the last several months? Of what they allowed to go on with the front office? He's watching it. And the clock has started. Everybody in the league is trying to figure out how they are going to get him out of there. That has started."

p1bkercabm1lps1nds1gcdt3410npd.jpg

The man himself has since responded to the rumors regarding his future with Bucks with a very simple, but effective tweet, that fans of the Milwaukee franchise will love.

He said: "I got loyalty inside my DNA 🦌"

If Antetokounmpo ever leaves the Bucks now, you can bet this tweet is going to be brought up and talked about! For the time being though, it looks like he is staying, so long as the front office issues at the Bucks between the three owners doesn't become a common thing.

Still, the small forward has three years remaining on his current deal in Milwaukee, and a lot can change during that period. Especially if he has any more incredible seasons like he did last year. 

During the 2016-17 season, the Bucks star averaged 22.9 points, 8.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.9 blocks and 1.6 steals per game, all of which were career highs.

