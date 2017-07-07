GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

WWE

Brock Lesnar.

Randy Orton takes shot at Brock Lesnar being a part-timer

It's no secret that the WWE loves bringing in part timers to do some work for them.

Since his departure from regular in-ring work in 2002, former WWE Champion The Rock has made sporadic appearances for the company over the years and has returned for numerous WrestleMania matches. Most notably, "The People's Champ" returned in 2012 to feud with top stars such as CM Punk and John Cena.

He also won the WWE Championship off of "The Cult Of Personality" before main eventing WrestleMania 27 against "The Leader Of The Cenation," to who he dropped the title. 

Another famous part-timer the WWE loves doing work with is none other than "The Beast" himself, Brock Lesnar. Lesnar is currently the WWE Universal Champion over on Monday Night RAW, and is embroiled in an amazing feud with former Impact Wrestling star Samoa Joe.

He is expected to defend his title against Joe in the main event of the Great Balls Of Fire pay-per-view (PPV) this weekend. Although Lesnar has been seen on a weekly basis as of late, it hasn't always been that way. At one point "The Beast" was juggling his mixed martial arts (MMA) career over in the UFC with his professional wrestling career in the WWE.

It's not out of the ordinary for Lesnar to rarely appear on WWE TV during one of his world title reigns, and he has faced a great deal of criticism because of it. Enter Randy Orton.

Orton and Lesnar had a bit of controversy with each other recently, as the pair met in a one-on-one match at SummerSlam last year. "The Beast" dominated Orton in brutal fashion, delivering a series of elbows to "The Viper's" head which busted him open and left him covered in the preverbal crimson mask.

Nobody knew if the segment was planned or not, leading to WWE Superstar Chris Jericho physically confronting Lesnar once he returned backstage from the ring. Orton took the job like a champ, however, he may have just extracted his revenge with a subtle jab at Lesnar via Twitter.

Orton retweeted a Tweet on Twitter indicating that you could mimic Lesnar's part-time status on the new WWE 2K18 video game by playing as him only five times a year:

What are your thoughts on Orton's jab at Lesnar being a part-timer on Twitter? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Topics:
John Cena
WWE

