John Cena’s emphatic return wasn’t the only one that took place earlier this week on SmackDown LIVE.

It had been hyped for weeks that the 16-time world champion would be returning on the blue brand as a free agent, and it was only fitting that he’d be back on the July 4 episode which saw him deliver a brilliant promo claiming that if the critics are correct and his career is coming to an end, then he’s going out on his terms.

BATTLEGROUND

So, it came as no surprise that he called out the likes of AJ Styles, Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar as he’s also set to appear on Monday Night RAW, now that he’s no longer tied to one brand.

However, this first challenge is coming from the Tuesday night show as Rusev finally debuted to interrupted Cena’s patriotic promo to draw plenty of heat.

It had been speculated that the two were going to have a short feud before SummerSlam, and it’s been confirmed that they’ll face off at Battleground in a Flag Match – and it’s safe to say that it’s left many underwhelmed.

Former RAW general manager Eric Bischoff recently discussed the segment, and has heavily criticised WWE for booking this stipulation as it makes no sense, while it’s obvious that fans would have preferred to see something better as they revisit their rivalry which saw Cena emerge victorious at WrestleMania 31.

FLAG MATCH

Speaking on his podcast, Bischoff said: “I hate it. I just hate it. I haaaate it. I hate it. God, whose idea was that?

“Vince McMahon, if you are listening to this or someone that works for you is listening to this re-think that. That is just… gwuck. My teeth hurt just listening to you talk about this.

“What’s a Flag Match?! What the hell is a Flag Match?! It’s like it’s been around for a thousand years and eeeeverybody knows what a Flag Match is. So, I am going to take your flag? Or, you’re going to take my flag? I am sorry… do not care. Boring.

“Here is what I do believe now once I take off my cynical hat. If you want to build up a story, create emotion, build anticipation, have a sense of reality, give yourself an element of surprise and wrap it all in some great action you’ve got to be a little believable. The stakes have to be a little relatable.

“What are the stakes?! You are going to grab my flag? Huh? You are grabbing my flag? That’s what I am going to get pissed off about and fight my heart out about? You’re going to grab my flag. I am sorry. I am sleeping through that one.”

It’s bound to draw viewers because Cena is involved, but at the same time, it’s clear that this is just a way to fill time before they move on to something else.

What do you make of Eric Bischoff's verdict on the Flag Match between John Cena and Rusev? Have YOUR say in the comments section below

