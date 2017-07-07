GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

WWE

Rusev.

Eric Bischoff criticises WWE for booking Flag Match at Battleground

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

John Cena’s emphatic return wasn’t the only one that took place earlier this week on SmackDown LIVE.

It had been hyped for weeks that the 16-time world champion would be returning on the blue brand as a free agent, and it was only fitting that he’d be back on the July 4 episode which saw him deliver a brilliant promo claiming that if the critics are correct and his career is coming to an end, then he’s going out on his terms.

BATTLEGROUND

So, it came as no surprise that he called out the likes of AJ Styles, Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar as he’s also set to appear on Monday Night RAW, now that he’s no longer tied to one brand.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

However, this first challenge is coming from the Tuesday night show as Rusev finally debuted to interrupted Cena’s patriotic promo to draw plenty of heat.

It had been speculated that the two were going to have a short feud before SummerSlam, and it’s been confirmed that they’ll face off at Battleground in a Flag Match – and it’s safe to say that it’s left many underwhelmed.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

WWE Women's division could receive another huge historic match in 2018 [W.O.N.]

WWE Women's division could receive another huge historic match in 2018 [W.O.N.]

Top WWE Superstar set to take time off

Top WWE Superstar set to take time off

How Antonio Conte reacted to Lukaku rejecting Chelsea for Man Utd move [Mirror]

How Antonio Conte reacted to Lukaku rejecting Chelsea for Man Utd move [Mirror]

Michael Owen reacts to Lukaku's potential move to Man Utd with bizarre tweet

Michael Owen reacts to Lukaku's potential move to Man Utd with bizarre tweet

Former RAW general manager Eric Bischoff recently discussed the segment, and has heavily criticised WWE for booking this stipulation as it makes no sense, while it’s obvious that fans would have preferred to see something better as they revisit their rivalry which saw Cena emerge victorious at WrestleMania 31.

FLAG MATCH

Speaking on his podcast, Bischoff said: “I hate it. I just hate it. I haaaate it. I hate it. God, whose idea was that?

“Vince McMahon, if you are listening to this or someone that works for you is listening to this re-think that. That is just… gwuck. My teeth hurt just listening to you talk about this.

“What’s a Flag Match?! What the hell is a Flag Match?! It’s like it’s been around for a thousand years and eeeeverybody knows what a Flag Match is. So, I am going to take your flag? Or, you’re going to take my flag? I am sorry… do not care. Boring.

“Here is what I do believe now once I take off my cynical hat. If you want to build up a story, create emotion, build anticipation, have a sense of reality, give yourself an element of surprise and wrap it all in some great action you’ve got to be a little believable. The stakes have to be a little relatable.

“What are the stakes?! You are going to grab my flag? Huh? You are grabbing my flag? That’s what I am going to get pissed off about and fight my heart out about? You’re going to grab my flag. I am sorry. I am sleeping through that one.”

It’s bound to draw viewers because Cena is involved, but at the same time, it’s clear that this is just a way to fill time before they move on to something else.

What do you make of Eric Bischoff’s verdict on the Flag Match between John Cena and Rusev? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here! Check it out via this link: https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-money-in-the-bank-fallout

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
John Cena
WWE

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

WWE Women's division could receive another huge historic match in 2018 [W.O.N.]

WWE Women's division could receive another huge historic match in 2018 [W.O.N.]

How Antonio Conte reacted to Lukaku rejecting Chelsea for Man Utd move [Mirror]

How Antonio Conte reacted to Lukaku rejecting Chelsea for Man Utd move [Mirror]

Michael Owen reacts to Lukaku's potential move to Man Utd with bizarre tweet

Michael Owen reacts to Lukaku's potential move to Man Utd with bizarre tweet

See: Paul Pogba's latest Instagram story will seriously excite Man Utd fans

See: Paul Pogba's latest Instagram story will seriously excite Man Utd fans

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again