The Los Angeles Clippers have a new point guard in town after Chris Paul made his decision to join the Houston Rockets.

The franchise signed Euroleague star Milos Teodosic to a two-year deal worth $12.3 million, hoping that the man widely considered the best point guard outside of America can help fill the void left behind following Paul's departure.

The Clippers have done as well as they possibly could in bouncing back from losing Paul, landing sign-and-trade assets from Houston, acquiring Danilo Gallinari in a sign-and-trade and have now signed the 2010 Euroleague Most Valuable Player. DeAndre Jordan saw the Milos signing coming all along.

Jordan, who played on the 2016 USA Men's National Basketball team, went head-to-head against Teodosic and Serbia en route to a gold medal. As the US eliminated Serbia, Jordan went in to pay his respects to Milos. For some reason, he decided to say something out of the ordinary to his future teammate.

"I'll see you next year," Jordan said as he pulled in Teodosic for a hug. One year later, he's joining the Clippers. Jordan, much like LaVar Ball getting his son Lonzo Ball to the Lakers, clearly spoke Milos joining the Clippers into existence.

This is a major signing for the Clippers, who have certainly taken a step back without Paul. Instead of folding, though, they've regrouped and done well with the pieces they've managed to acquire through the summer. Teodosic figures to be a big part of their identity going forward.

Clippers fans are in for a treat when Milos finds his groove in the NBA. He's an incredibly gifted passer and is a solid scorer. Teodosic averaged 16.1 points and 6.8 assists per game in Euroleague play last season. He's also a career 38.5 percent shooter from beyond the arc.

Teodosic has been the international apple of many league executive and scout's eyes, finally making the leap to the NBA. It's a great opportunity for Milos, stepping into a role team that should be competing for a playoff spot even after Paul's departure.

Jordan knew this day was coming, somehow, and now they'll try to rebuild lob city together. Teodosic could be the perfect fit, and the NBA should be better off for having a player of his caliber in the league. International players have continued making an impact on the NBA, and Milos could be the next star form overseas.

DeAndre Jordan planted the seed, and now we get to watch it grow next season.