It wasn’t an all-out push for contendership after years of mediocrity or worse, nor was it especially close to it. What it was, however, was a gear change. When Dennis Lindsay arrived at the helm, he found the cupboard somewhat bare, largely bereft of current talents having traded the enigmatic, injury prone and frustrating Deron Williams, but with a few future talents to work with, his predecessor having scored big with some draft successes.

Gordon Hayward (#9, 2010), Enes Kanter (#3 pick, 2011), Alec Burks (#12 pick, 2011) and Derrick Favors (#3 pick, 2010, acquired in the Deron trade) had just been put in place prior to Lindsay’s arrival, a young core to which Lindsay soon added Trey Burke, Rudy Gobert, Raul Neto, Rodney Hood and Dante Exum. Burke didn’t work out, and nor might Exum, but Hood did, and Gobert really did, becoming the best center in the NBA from a lowly draft position of #27. No one ever builds a contender without at least once smashing it out of the park with a draft pick, especially from an unexpectedly low position, and the Jazz did that with Gobert, one of the best picks of all time.

The Jazz have had a disproportionate number of draft picks to work with over the past seven drafts, the result of a very deliberate strategy of asset acquisition and frugal salary cap management. The previous Andrei Kirilenko/Carlos Boozer/Mehmet Okur version of the Jazz had been expensive, but when it was allowed to dissolve, the team instead resolved to not spend the money freed up on external free agents, instead using it to facilitate trades and salary dumps with other teams. Favors and two other first round picks were acquired for Deron, while a famous salary dump by the Golden State Warriors (one which was integral to the greatness they have since achieved) saw Utah yield five more picks, one of which is still to come.

In doing so, Utah patiently built up a plethora of young talent, without (Kanter and Exum excepted) ever truly picking at the very top of it. They gave these picks the opportunities to succeed, surrounded them with other quality players and the occasional free agency steal (most notably Joe Ingles), hired a coach with a clear-cut offensive strategy befitting the talents he had, and grew organically into the Western playoffs. So well did they grow organically that a long moribund team won 51 games last season with Hill and Johnson in toe, and looked set for more growth to come after that.