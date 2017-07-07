Luck over judgement
Gordon Hayward and Chris Paul prove life isn't always fair in the NBA
Last summer, the Utah Jazz went against what they had done in building a team over the previous few years, and added some veterans.
Heading into this summer, the Utah Jazz had some things to work with, and some issues to address. They began before the summer did, trading their #24 pick and back-up bit-of-everything power forward Trey Lyles to the Denver Nuggets in exchange for the #13 pick then used on Donovan Mitchell, adding a wing piece with star potential to a wing rotation that already featured plenty of good options. But the year before, they didn’t just pick young guys. Armed with their first round pick and three second-round picks, the Jazz traded the first round pick (#12, Taurean Prince) in a three-team deal to the Atlanta Hawks for the one remaining salary season of George Hill, sold off one of the seconds, stashed another, and yielded only Joel Bolomboy (#52) as a young player from that draft. Alongside that, the Jazz threw pretty big money at Old Slow Iso Joe Johnson, and took on the salary of Boris Diaw from the San Antonio Spurs, making for a very deep and positionally-flexible roster.
It wasn’t an all-out push for contendership after years of mediocrity or worse, nor was it especially close to it. What it was, however, was a gear change. When Dennis Lindsay arrived at the helm, he found the cupboard somewhat bare, largely bereft of current talents having traded the enigmatic, injury prone and frustrating Deron Williams, but with a few future talents to work with, his predecessor having scored big with some draft successes.
Gordon Hayward (#9, 2010), Enes Kanter (#3 pick, 2011), Alec Burks (#12 pick, 2011) and Derrick Favors (#3 pick, 2010, acquired in the Deron trade) had just been put in place prior to Lindsay’s arrival, a young core to which Lindsay soon added Trey Burke, Rudy Gobert, Raul Neto, Rodney Hood and Dante Exum. Burke didn’t work out, and nor might Exum, but Hood did, and Gobert really did, becoming the best center in the NBA from a lowly draft position of #27. No one ever builds a contender without at least once smashing it out of the park with a draft pick, especially from an unexpectedly low position, and the Jazz did that with Gobert, one of the best picks of all time.
The Jazz have had a disproportionate number of draft picks to work with over the past seven drafts, the result of a very deliberate strategy of asset acquisition and frugal salary cap management. The previous Andrei Kirilenko/Carlos Boozer/Mehmet Okur version of the Jazz had been expensive, but when it was allowed to dissolve, the team instead resolved to not spend the money freed up on external free agents, instead using it to facilitate trades and salary dumps with other teams. Favors and two other first round picks were acquired for Deron, while a famous salary dump by the Golden State Warriors (one which was integral to the greatness they have since achieved) saw Utah yield five more picks, one of which is still to come.
In doing so, Utah patiently built up a plethora of young talent, without (Kanter and Exum excepted) ever truly picking at the very top of it. They gave these picks the opportunities to succeed, surrounded them with other quality players and the occasional free agency steal (most notably Joe Ingles), hired a coach with a clear-cut offensive strategy befitting the talents he had, and grew organically into the Western playoffs. So well did they grow organically that a long moribund team won 51 games last season with Hill and Johnson in toe, and looked set for more growth to come after that.
That growth, however, relied upon being able to keep this good thing going. And that relied upon being able to retain the quality players that had taken them to that point. This meant Hill as well as Hayward, who opted out of his contract to become an unrestricted free agent after seven seasons with the Jazz, looking for an enormous pay day, and with the Boston Celtics (who had Hayward’s former college coach Brad Stevens as their head coach) on his radar.
As we have now seen, both did leave. Hill has gone to the Sacramento Kings as a free agent, while after several days of deliberating and a messy spoiler-heavy reveal that rather sullied the process of his leaving, Hayward has indeed gone to the Boston Celtics. In acquiring Mitchell and Ricky Rubio, while retaining Ingles, Utah has done its best to seal those leaks and stay good with a view to being able to make the leap again someday soon via internal growth. But what cannot be denied is that they have lost two of their best players and that this will involve steps backwards. They did everything right in this rebuild and lost anyway.
Conversely, there are the Houston Rockets. Aside from the one steal of a draft pick on an international big man, they didn’t really do any of that, and instead created their own path.
There are a few rebuilding models available to teams. There is the reload, as constantly demonstrated by the San Antonio Spurs, or the high draft pick tankfest, as evidenced by many teams throughout the years, and perhaps best evidenced particularly in recent times by the Minnesota Timberwolves. There is the “never fully blow it up but make sure we absolutely connect with those late lottery picks” approach of the Milwaukee Bucks (results = pretty good!) and the Indiana Pacers (results = not good!), and then there is the outlier example of the Philadelphia 76ers, an amazingly emphatic example of asset stripping, bad contract swallowing, and the sometimes-deliberate-sometimes-accidental drafting of injured or otherwise unavailable core players with a view to staying bad while acquiring good.
Then there are the Rockets, the other outlier; the team that rebuilt without ever actually rebuilding.
Famously, Houston has never had a losing record in any of the eleven seasons since Daryl Morey took over. Even in the three seasons that the team finished ninth In the Western Conference and out of the playoffs, they finished with at least a .512% winning percentage. The barely-better-than-.500 seasons came early when Morey inherited a team from the outgoing Carroll Dawson that featured the oft-injured Yao Ming, the very oft-injured Tracy McGrady, and not much else.
Morey was patient initially, waited on Yao, and waited further on McGrady, hoping for an opportunity to deal him and his at-the-time enormous contract, should he ever have a window of good health promising enough for someone to take a flyer on him. Alongside this, he used his mid-to-late first round picks with some success (Aaron Brooks, #26, 2007; Patrick Patterson, #14, 2010; Marcus Morris, #14, 2011; Jeremy Lamb, #12, 2012) while also dealing the highest draft pick he would ever receive (#8, 2006, Rudy Gay) to the Memphis Grizzlies for Shane Battier, a solid veteran with little upside whose acquisition in exchange for someone widely agreed upon as having star potential was both highly unexpected and a strong statement of intent – ‘we will see things you don’t’.
Alongside this, there were some selectively aggressive acquisitions of second round picks and free agents. Carl Landry was acquired from the Oklahoma City Thunder for cash and a very late 2008 second round pick (eventually #56 and used on Sasha Kaun), the rights to Luis Scola were gifted to the team in exchange for taking on the unwanted salary of Jackie Butler, and the pick used to acquire Chandler Parsons was acquired from the L.A. Clippers in a pick swap obtained via a trade of Steve Novak, of all people. (Houston later traded this pick to Minnesota in the deal to acquire Donatas Motiejunas, then immediately bought it back off of them.)
On the free agency market, Chuck Hayes was plucked out of nowhere, Pat Beverley was snapped up after Miami cut him just after giving him two guaranteed years of salary, Trevor Ariza was targeted as a long-term quality role player early on, a position in which he remains today (albeit via leaving then coming back), and while initially acquired for only the filthy cheap price of an unwanted Rafer Alston, Kyle Lowry was re-signed to what was then a very significant four years and $24 million in anticipation he would be worth it down the road. Which he certainly was.
It did not all go smooth sailing. The Royce White era did not go well, some assets were given up in salary dumps of their own, Nic Batum was swapped for Donte Greene, and the Dwight Howard thing never really worked out. But it mostly did go well. And what at times looked like Morey’s timidity, over-fiddling, or excessive prioritisation of asset accumulation ultimately worked out in big deals to acquire the core talents it was known were needed, but which the team was not prepared to lose games for. It is that asset positioning, selective aggression, and unwillingness (or inability) to blow up whatever is there and beginning from scratch with a lot of losses that led to the deal that brought in James Harden.
The assets given up in that deal were largely external. Lowry had been dealt to the Toronto Raptors for a first-round pick (the one that became Steven Adams), while Lamb had been a decent value pick of his own. The second round pick given up (ultimately Alex Abrines, #32, 2013) had been acquired in exchange for Courtney Lee, while the other first round pick given up (ultimately Mitch McGary, #21, 2014) had been acquired along with Derek Fisher in exchange for Jordan Hill. Indeed, Hill had been one of the major pieces in the McGrady trade with the New York Knicks that was finally made, along with Kevin Martin, whose salary and remaining abilities were also key parts of the Harden deal.
Without ever blowing up for quality resources, then, a few good ones were picked up here and there, combined, and used to target a player who they had faith would become an NBA superstar, exploiting the weakness of his incumbent team (in this instance, their unwillingness to pay him). That trade package, plus the promise of a max contract he would more than go on to earn, was enough to land one of the league’s best offensive players. With that, cornerstone number one was in place.
Cornerstone number two came via another tremendous value draft pick. Clint Capela was drafted 26th overall in 2014, sandwiched between Shabazz Napier (third string point guard for the Portland Trail Blazers) and P.J. Hairston (out of the league after only two seasons). Capela is now a very high quality starting center who comes with the added bonus of being cheap for one more season. That was number two. Number three was required.
And number three was just found. Again finding all possible means to get assets, the Rockets were able to trade for the best point guard of the last decade, Chris Paul, for only late first round pick and backup forward Sam Dekker (himself acquired for Omer Asik), high second round pick and backup big man Montrezl Harrell (himself acquired for Marcus Camby), backup guard Lou Williams, Patrick Beverley, a first round pick and a bunch of unguaranteed filler contracts, many of which had been bought that morning.
It is true that the price was tempered by the realisation by Paul’s team, the L.A. Clippers, that Paul was leaving the team via free agency that summer anyway, and that in acquiring him via trade, the Rockets do so when he only has one year left on his contract. But Paul chose to go to Houston for that one season. Every team in the league would have wanted Chris Paul to some degree. So why did Paul choose Houston?
Of course, George Hill was another quality point guard brought in in exchange for a first round pick, knowing only one year remained on his contract and that there would not be an extension before it expired. To a degree, then, Houston takes the same risk that Utah just did, and If Paul leaves, they would use just as much. Moreso, even – they would be losing a better player, they wouldn’t be able to fill the vacated spot as easily as the Jazz did in their acquisition of Ricky Rubio, and in giving up good players like Dekker, Harrell, Williams, and Beverley, they gave up far more to do so.
Nevertheless, the risk is worth it. In the Super Teams era (a term widely and quite wrongly used to mean “an era in which players collude to form super teams overloaded with stars in a way that would never have happened when I was a lad”, but which should mean “teams have far more talent now because the league overall has far more talent now”), it is received wisdom that three stars are needed. Both Utah and Houston started with none and worked their way up to two. But this offseason, Houston has found number three, and Utah has gone back to one.
In the Rockets and the Jazz, then, we find two different rebuilding models that have been very strategically consisted and, mostly, well executed hitherto, but which have gone in very different directions over the last fortnight. One team got Chris Paul, one lost Hayward, and Hill. One did pretty much everything right and got rewarded. The other did pretty much everything right and lost two of their three best players. Between these two, we see two different rebuilding models, but the success of one does not mean the inherent failings of the other. Everything is determined by individual circumstances. And it seems that even if you abstain from the lottery process, it really is just a giant game of luck after all.
