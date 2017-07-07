GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Pogba and Lukaku.

How Manchester United could line up in 2017-18 with Romelu Lukaku in the side

Manchester United are set to announce the signing of Romelu Lukaku after agreeing a £75 million fee with Everton.

The Belgian will become Jose Mourinho’s second signing of the summer, following the arrival of Victor Lindelof, and is expected to join up with his teammates this weekend as Man United travel to a pre-season tour of the United States.

It represents a huge coup for Jose Mourinho, who has swooped to sign Lukaku when it appeared that Chelsea would land the 24-year-old.

The striker scored 25 league goals last season and, alongside Paul Pogba, Juan Mata and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, will set his sights on reaching 30 goals this campaign.

Mourinho has a number of attacking options, all of which look tremendously exciting on paper.

GiveMeSport takes a look at how Man United’s XI could look in the 2017-18 season, with Lukaku and two more signings - that of Ivan Perisic and Nemanja Matic - in the side.

GK | David de Gea

Manchester United v Chelsea - Premier League

RB | Antonio Valencia

Manchester City v Manchester United - Premier League

CB | Victor Lindelof

CB | Eric Bailly

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United - Premier League

LB | Luke Shaw

Sunderland v Manchester United - Premier League

DM | Nemanja Matic

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur - The Emirates FA Cup Semi-Final

CM | Ander Herrera

Ajax v Manchester United - UEFA Europa League Final

CM | Paul Pogba

Ajax v Manchester United - UEFA Europa League Final

RW | Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Manchester United v Sunderland - Premier League

LW | Ivan Perisic

FC Internazionale v FC Crotone - Serie A

ST | Romelu Lukaku

Everton v Leicester City - Premier League

How it would look

p1bketb5041e6g191d125q1pho1fii9.jpg

That team could win the title

It would be impossible for any Manchester United fan not to get excited about that side.

It all starts in defence, with one of the finest goalkeepers in Europe and a centre-back pairing that could play together for the best part of a decade.

Moving into midfield, the arrival of Matic from Chelsea will free Pogba to play further forward.

Mkhitaryan and Perisic are both finished products but Mourinho could easily play Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford on the wings in order to inject some pace into his team.

Exciting times indeed.

Mourinho's built his spine

The Red Devils finished sixth last season but the target in 2017-18 has to be the Premier League title.

The spine - De Gea, Lindelof/Bailly, Pogba, Lukaku - looks immense and when compared to the equivalent around the league, it’s certainly up there with Chelsea’s and Tottenham Hotspur’s.

Phil Neville: Lukaku will be a hit

Former Man United and Everton player Phil Neville believes Lukaku will be the perfect replacement for Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who was released after suffering a serious knee injury.

"He scored in a couple of the big games and I think he is improving all the time," Neville told BBC Radio 5 live, per Goal.

"I think he's a different type of striker from what United have had for a long time, someone that can probably run in behind, can be a little bit of a battering ram, that United can play on the counter-attack.

"I think with Zlatan last season United couldn't play on the counter-attack because obviously his age and the fact his legs are slowing down a little bit. Now you've got someone with genuine, genuine speed that United can play on the counter-attack."

Arsenal v Everton - Premier League

Will Man United win the 2017-18 Premier League title? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

