GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

-.

Marcelo reveals what Zidane did to help Real Madrid lift the Champions League

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

When Zinedine Zidane was ushered in to replace Rafael Benitez as Real Madrid manager in January 2016, many were sceptical over the Frenchman's ability in the hot seat.

The Los Blancos legend had enjoyed some success with the club's Castilla side, but few could have imagined he would make such a smooth transition into one of the most demanding jobs in the world.

In fact, smooth doesn't do him justice, with Zidane claiming two Champions League trophies and a La Liga title in his season-and-a-half in charge of the Spanish giants.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article:http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

He has proven to be a tactical genius, whipping the squad's star men into line and bringing in a whole host of exciting young talent.

Now, Marcelo - who enjoyed his best ever campaign with the club under the Frenchman - has revealed that Zidane implemented his tactical nous during the half time break in the Champions League final.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

WWE Women's division could receive another huge historic match in 2018 [W.O.N.]

WWE Women's division could receive another huge historic match in 2018 [W.O.N.]

Top WWE Superstar set to take time off

Top WWE Superstar set to take time off

How Antonio Conte reacted to Lukaku rejecting Chelsea for Man Utd move [Mirror]

How Antonio Conte reacted to Lukaku rejecting Chelsea for Man Utd move [Mirror]

Michael Owen reacts to Lukaku's potential move to Man Utd with bizarre tweet

Michael Owen reacts to Lukaku's potential move to Man Utd with bizarre tweet

Los Blancos were drawing 1-1 at the time, courtesy of Mario Mandzuckic's spectacular equaliser for the Italian side, and the Los Blancos manager saw fit to make a tactical alteration that would change the game.

The Brazilian left-back said in an interview with Night of the Stars, per Mirror: "He put Isco more to the left to help me a bit, and give a bit of liberty to Modric."

It was decision that would pay dividends with the Croatian star dictating the game in the second period, providing a sensational assist for Cristiano Ronaldo to make it 3-1.

Juventus v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final

Marcelo also revealed that Zidane gave essential instructions during the break, the guidance which would allow them to suffocate their opponents.

Asked what was said during the interval, he said: "What Zizou said was very simple. 'Let's play. Let's get the ball. Let's get right on top of them'."

The Spanish club would go onto win 4-1, becoming the first team since the Champions League's inception to retain the trophy.

FBL-EUR-C1-REALMADRID-CELEBRATION

He arrived with a reputation as a legendary player but in just 18 months, Zidane has added to his CV by becoming a legendary manager.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Gareth Bale
Football
La Liga

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

WWE Women's division could receive another huge historic match in 2018 [W.O.N.]

WWE Women's division could receive another huge historic match in 2018 [W.O.N.]

How Antonio Conte reacted to Lukaku rejecting Chelsea for Man Utd move [Mirror]

How Antonio Conte reacted to Lukaku rejecting Chelsea for Man Utd move [Mirror]

Michael Owen reacts to Lukaku's potential move to Man Utd with bizarre tweet

Michael Owen reacts to Lukaku's potential move to Man Utd with bizarre tweet

See: Paul Pogba's latest Instagram story will seriously excite Man Utd fans

See: Paul Pogba's latest Instagram story will seriously excite Man Utd fans

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again