Marcelo reveals what Zidane did to help Real Madrid lift the Champions League

When Zinedine Zidane was ushered in to replace Rafael Benitez as Real Madrid manager in January 2016, many were sceptical over the Frenchman's ability in the hot seat.

The Los Blancos legend had enjoyed some success with the club's Castilla side, but few could have imagined he would make such a smooth transition into one of the most demanding jobs in the world.

In fact, smooth doesn't do him justice, with Zidane claiming two Champions League trophies and a La Liga title in his season-and-a-half in charge of the Spanish giants.

He has proven to be a tactical genius, whipping the squad's star men into line and bringing in a whole host of exciting young talent.

Now, Marcelo - who enjoyed his best ever campaign with the club under the Frenchman - has revealed that Zidane implemented his tactical nous during the half time break in the Champions League final.

Los Blancos were drawing 1-1 at the time, courtesy of Mario Mandzuckic's spectacular equaliser for the Italian side, and the Los Blancos manager saw fit to make a tactical alteration that would change the game.

The Brazilian left-back said in an interview with Night of the Stars, per Mirror: "He put Isco more to the left to help me a bit, and give a bit of liberty to Modric."

It was decision that would pay dividends with the Croatian star dictating the game in the second period, providing a sensational assist for Cristiano Ronaldo to make it 3-1.

Marcelo also revealed that Zidane gave essential instructions during the break, the guidance which would allow them to suffocate their opponents.

Asked what was said during the interval, he said: "What Zizou said was very simple. 'Let's play. Let's get the ball. Let's get right on top of them'."

The Spanish club would go onto win 4-1, becoming the first team since the Champions League's inception to retain the trophy.

He arrived with a reputation as a legendary player but in just 18 months, Zidane has added to his CV by becoming a legendary manager.

