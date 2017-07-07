WWE loves to ban words and terms from being said on their programming, and it seems recently, another term has been added to their banned list.

Vince McMahon has always been strict on his superstars for what they can and can't say during their promos inside the ring, and the list of terms which are banned by the WWE is quite interesting.

One of the biggest rules they have is the use of passive/aggressive words, as they are described as words that can build or bury someone in an instant. The choice of words helps to establish who is the good and bad guy in each story.

However, there are instances where Vince simply doesn't want a word to be used because he doesn't like it. There are some absolutely ridiculous words on this list that can't be said by anybody in the WWE today.

Words like 'belt' and 'strap' can't be used, as the belt means something so it should be called a championship or title. Vince also doesn't like the words 'feud', 'war', 'performance', 'house show', 'backstage', 'pro wrestling, 'pro wrestler'. The list goes on and on.

Below is an image of words that have been banned by the WWE since 2008.

Another term has since been added to this list following WWE's Money in the Bank pay-per-view.

Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Live has said, according to Ringside News, that the company is no longer allowed to use the term 'Money in the Bank briefcase'. Instead, announcers and superstars have to refer to the briefcase as the 'Money in the Bank contract.'

That's right, WWE superstars and announcers can no longer say 'Money in the Bank briefcase'.

This is so bizarre considering the number of times we have heard Michael Cole say in the rules to the Money in the Bank ladder match that superstars must unhook the Money in the Bank briefcase since the first ever match of its kind in 2005. It's only now, 22 years on, that Vince has decided to ban the term.

It shouldn't affect WWE programming that much considering the only time the term would be used is around the time the Money in the Bank pay-per-view takes place each year, and when telling the story of how a Mr., or now Miss, Money in the Bank holder came in possession of their contract.

It still feels odd though that the term 'Money in the Bank briefcase' is now part of the banned words list, but it goes to show how far Vince will go in order to make his product the way he wants it to be as chairman of the WWE.

