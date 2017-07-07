GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Alexis Sanchez.

Arsenal have reacted to Alexis Sanchez's crazy demands of £400,000-a-week

Arsene Wenger made his first real splash of the summer when Arsenal confirmed the £52 million signing of Alexandre Lacazette from Lyon earlier this week.

The Gunners had been threatening to make a big signing all summer after their vehement pursuit of Kylian Mbappe and continued interest in Monaco teammate Thomas Lemar.

But retaining their key players is something Wenger must do in order for the club to make strides towards the title and improve their progress in Europe.

The contract sagas of Alexis Sanchez or Mesut Ozil are well documented, but the time is nearing for Arsenal to make a decision on their superstar pair: Do they sell or stick with one-year remaining?

It has been reported that Sanchez, in particular, is asking for £400,000-a-week to remain at the Emirates Stadium and that has led to outrage from some sections of Gunners fans.

According to the Evening Standard, Arsenal isn't prepared to meet his demands after offering a record-breaking £300,000-a-week a few weeks ago and will let the Chilean see out his contract at the Emirates next season.

Sanchez will have to outright demand a move if he wants one. He'll put Arsenal in a difficult spot, but given the current situation, Arsenal are willing to take their chances and hope they can strike a deal during next season where their fortunes might improve.

Speaking to beIN Sports back in June, Wenger said on both Sanchez and Ozil's future: "This summer, first of all they will stay at the club and hopefully we can extend their contract."

Arsenal v West Bromwich Albion - Premier League

"I believe, at the moment, we're not on that front. We're focused on keeping the team together and to see how we can strengthen the team.

"When you sign a contract somewhere, you commit to give your best until the end of the last day of that contract. I would say 'why should they not give their best?'

"The interest of any player is always to play football and well, even more so at the end of your contact. If you're a winner, you want to win the game you're playing."

Football
Alexis Sanchez

