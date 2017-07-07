After 14 fairly successful years, Gael Clichy has finally brought an end to his career in English football.

Signed by Arsenal from Cannes in 2003, the French full-back was part of the 'Invincibles' side which claimed the Premier League title in 2003/04 and he also won the FA Cup in 2005 with the Gunners.

He made the move to Manchester City in 2011, winning another two league titles and two EFL Cups.

Now, the 31-year-old has decided to jump ship, signing a three-year deal with Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir.

According to Goal, the Frenchman turned down interest from Fenerbahce and Galatasaray to sign for the Super Lig's runners-up in 2016/17.

One of his old teammates, Emmanuel Adebayor, enjoyed a fruitful spell with the club after signing for them in January, scoring six goals in 11 appearances.

Clichy is impressed with the project currently being implemented at the club and even compared them with his former employers.

"Basaksehir gave me the impression of Manchester City," he told a media conference.

"City is a club that's been improving for the last eight years. I've told my Basaksehir team-mates that this team could become a mini-City.

"Fenerbahce was interested but there were no offers. I've met people from Galatasaray and Basaksehir.

"Once I'd met both sides, it was an easy decision. From Galatasaray, only one person came to see me. When I met people from Basaksehir, I saw it was a great project. It's not always about business, money and trophies, it's sometimes about the human side."

Basaksehir missed out on the title by just four points last season, with Besiktas going on to secure the crown.

Turkish legend Emre was the one of the heartbeats of the side, scoring four times and assisting another eight.

Bosnian midfielder Edin Visca was another star for last season's surprise package, notching eight goals and recording seven assists in total.

There aren't many household names on their books but given their impressive form last season suggests the project there must be pretty good.

