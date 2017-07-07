Christian on Stone Cold Steve Austin's brutally honest assessment of his match

WWE Hall Of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin knows a thing or two about what it takes to put on a good in-ring performance.

Austin got his start in the industry back in 1991 when he was signed by WCW, where he remained for four years before joining ECW. During his time there, "The Texas Rattlesnake" learned how to cut great promos, and joined WWE months later.

He debuted the beloved "Austin 3:16" character one year into his run with the company, and the rest, as they say, is history. Austin racked up six WWE Championship runs, two Intercontinental Championship wins, a 1996 King Of The Ring tournament win, and a three time Royal Rumble match winner (1997, 1998, 2001).

Today, Austin makes sporadic appearances on WWE television and also hosts his own podcast, The Steve Austin Show, where he talks about a variety of professional wrestling topics. Another pair of former WWE Superstar who are members of the podcasting world, are none other than former WWE Tag Team Champions Edge and Christian.

Recently, they took to their podcast, E&C's Pod Of Awesomeness, to discuss the importance of younger talent asking veterans for advice. Christian shared a hilarious story in which he asked Stone Cold to watch his match backstage and give him advice on what he can improve on.

After returning from his match, Austin provided "Captain Charisma" with a brutally and simple honest answer to what he could improve on (quotes via IWNerd):

“I remember asking him specifically “Hey, can you watch my match tonight? I’m trying to get better as a singles performer.” And Steve doesn’t pull punches, he’s a straight shooter. I came back from the match… and Steve is a friend of mine.

"I thought he’d be like “Hey, this is a buddy”, the crowd was reacting, match was good, got reactions. I’ll never forget it… I walked back and said “What did you think?” He looked me straight in the eyes and said “Why don’t you learn how to f**king sell?”

"Then he walked away. I was like “Whoa. Hold on a second here. What?” I went back and watched a bunch of my matches and realized “He’s right. I don’t sell enough”

