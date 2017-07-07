Official online NBA destination in the UK

Report: LeBron James spoke with Jamal Crawford - 'very interested' in joining Cavaliers

Reports emerged a couple of days ago stating LeBron James would not be actively involved in the Cleveland Cavaliers' free agent recruitment this year, unlike previous seasons. Apparently, though, this isn't to be the case.

In previous seasons, The King had actively been involved in the Cavaliers' free agent recruitment process, playing a pivotal role in the team's signing of free agents. One of the most notable cases where he has done this was the signing of Kevin Love.

However, reports emerged a couple of days ago by ESPN's Dave McMenamin that the four-time MVP will be taking a hands-off approach in the recruit of free agents to Cleveland this summer. This is unlike previous years where he has been at the forefront in deciding who the team goes after.

Just mere days after this report was released though, James may actually be playing an active role in free agent recruitment.

According to Cleveland.com's Joe Vardon, the three-time NBA Champion has spoken to veteran guard Jamal Crawford, who is "very interested" in joining the Cavaliers if he becomes a free agent following his trade from the Los Angeles Clippers to the Atlanta Hawks.

The 37-year-old was traded by the Clippers to the Hawks and will negotiate a buyout with Atlanta. He has two years and $28.75 million remaining on his contract, but only one year (about $14.2 million) is fully guaranteed, with $3 million guaranteed the following year.

James and Crawford have known one another for all of the Cleveland star's 14 seasons in the NBA. The guard also knows other players at the Cavaliers as well.

If he does sign for the Cavaliers, Crawford would only be paid the taxpayer's mid-level exception of $5.2 million, as the team is capped out. Due to the prospect of possibly winning his first ever NBA Championship before retirement beckons, however, he might accept this deal. He has never been to the NBA Finals.

Crawford played all 82 regular-season games for the Clippers during the 2016-17 season and averaged 12.3 points, shooting .360 from 3-point range.

