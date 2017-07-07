While Manchester United were aggressively and publicly pursuing Real Madrid’s Alvaro Morata, they stunned many when it was revealed that their chase for Everton’s Romelu Lukaku was flying under the radar and could be successful soon.

It was thought that the Belgian would be making a big return to Stamford Bridge to replace the departing Diego Costa, but Antonio Conte has a big battle on his hands now to lure the former Chelsea forward to return to the club with reports suggesting a £75 million fee has been agreed between United and the Toffees.

LUKAKU TO UNITED?

Now, it seems as if it’s a matter of ‘when and not if’ he links up with his potential new club in Los Angeles over the weekend, when the Manchester side embarks on a pre-season tour of United States and rather than returning to Finch Farm for training this week, Lukaku has remained stateside alongside his friend Paul Pogba.

As expected in a deal of this magnitude, there have been conflicting reports over the week regarding Lukaku’s potential arrival, and how much United could be paying to bring him in to replace Zlatan Ibrahimovic, despite being linked with the likes of Morata and Torino’s Andrea Belotti.

While it’s a race for his signature, it also seems to be a race to see who can announce his signing the quickest and now Phil Neville has got in on the action.

PHIL 'CONFIRMS' THE NEWS

The younger Neville – who plied his trade at both United and Everton – took to his official Instagram account to confirm that Lukaku had officially become a Red Devil as he posted an image of the striker in a United shirt.

He posted: “Left one great club and joined another @rlukaku9 congratulations.”

At a glance, it looks like a genuine photo of Lukaku posing in a United shirt, but a closer look proves that it was a decent effort at photoshopping Lukaku’s head on to Pogba’s body which some users pointed out to halt the panic, for a little while longer at least.

While Tim Cahill even got involved in the comments section, the ex-Everton skipper went on to reveal that he was only joking and was getting involved in the fun, but he still managed to fool plenty of fans into thinking this was the real thing.

If rumours continue to pick up steam as they are, it might not be too long before we are looking at the official image of Lukaku in a United shirt.

Imagine that, though, if it was Phil Neville out of everyone who broke the blockbuster news first.

