Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton.

Lewis Hamilton set to receive big blow after finishing fastest at Austrian GP practice

Published

It was all going so well for Lewis Hamilton at the second practise session ahead of Sunday’s Austrian Grand Prix.

The Mercedes driver was fasted at the Red Bull Ring, finished 0.147 seconds quicker than title rival Sebastian Vettel.

It was even a record-breaking session for Hamilton, who became the first driver to break the 66-second barrier at the circuit in the morning session.

A clearly delighted Hamilton wrote on Twitter: “The Team did an awesome job working on the car today. Looking forward to the weekend!”

But that was before news of Hamilton received a five-place grid penalty.

BBC Sport are reporting that the British driver is facing a penalty for Sunday’s race as a result of an unauthorised gearbox change.

Teams are required to run the same gearbox for six consecutive events but Hamilton’s was changed prematurely.

And, although the penalty hasn’t been confirmed, there’s no way out for Hamilton after the matter was referred to stewards by officials.

It’s yet more bad news for Hamilton as he attempts to reduce Vettel’s 14-point lead at the top of the Driver’s Championship.

F1 Grand Prix of Austria - Previews

The 32-year-old must have thought he would close the gap when he led last week’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix, but he was forced to pit after his head restraint came loose.

Hamilton was unable to overtake Vettel on his way to a fifth-placed finish, meaning he lost two more points to his Ferrari rival.

"I've lost points in the last race and I need to reverse that," Hamilton said, per BBC Sport.

Hamilton's task is becoming difficult

That task is going to become increasingly more difficult on Sunday. His expected penalty means Hamilton can start no further forward than sixth on the grid.

The three-time world champion needs Vettel to run into some misfortune. He had hoped that the German would receive further punishment after deliberately hitting Hamilton’s Mercedes in the last race, but a 10-second stop-and-go penalty was deemed a sufficient penalty.

Fortunately for Hamilton, we’re not even halfway through the 2017 season.

There’s still plenty of time for him to recover any deficit that is extended from this weekend’s race.

Canadian F1 Grand Prix - Qualifying

Can Lewis Hamilton win the Austrian GP from sixth place? Let us know in the comments section below!

Formula 1

