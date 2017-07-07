Brock Lesnar has a big year ahead of him in the WWE before his contract expires after WrestleMania 34.

First of all, The Beast will be defending the Universal Championship this weekend at Great Balls of Fire against Samoa Joe. This will be the first time he has defended the title since winning it against Goldberg earlier this year at WrestleMania 33.

Lesnar is then expected to have another title defense at SummerSlam on August 20, either against Braun Strowman or Roman Reigns, depending on which of WWE's rumored booking plans you choose to believe.

If you believe Brock is facing The Monster Among Men at SummerSlam, then you most likely also believe he will be putting the Universal Championship on the line again against The Big Dog at WrestleMania 34, which would be his last match before his current WWE contract expires.

WWE has announced that The Beast will be working at another pay-per-view between now and then, and it could be a huge indication as to how Lesnar's SummerSlam will unfold later this year.

Lesnar has now been advertised to appear at No Mercy according to WWE.com, RAW's first brand-exclusive pay-per-view following SummerSlam. The event is scheduled to take place on September 24 in Los Angeles.

This means the current Universal Champion will be wrestling at three straight RAW pay-per-views, which is very interesting considering how little The Beast has been featured on WWE programming since he won the title earlier this year at WrestleMania.

Universal Title Rematch?

This could be an indication that, whether it be Reigns or Strowman, Lesnar could be losing the Universal title at SummerSlam, and No Mercy will be the place where he gets his rematch. As of writing, WWE isn't currently advertising him for the Tables, Ladders and Chairs pay-per-view in October, or the Survivor Series pay-per-view in November.

If The Beast retains the Universal Championship at SummerSlam, this No Mercy booking could open the door for him to face off against either Bray Wyatt, Seth Rollins, or Finn Balor, which were also rumored matches expected to take place before WrestleMania 34 next year.

Do you think Brock Lesnar will retain his Universal Championship at SummerSlam?

