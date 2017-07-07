Although it’s been a stuttering start to the summer transfer window for Manchester United, they could soon be turning their attention to their third signing.

Victor Lindelof was the first arrival when he joined from Benfica, and many thought it was only a matter of time before Real Madrid would succumb to the pressure of selling Alvaro Morata to the Old Trafford side – but their hefty price tag seems to have ended all interest in the Spanish forward.

TRANSFER BUSINESS

Instead, Jose Mourinho could be making a massive splash in the transfer window by forking out around £75 million to bring in Everton’s Romelu Lukaku from under Chelsea’s nose, as he looks to find a suitable replacement for Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

It’s being suggested that a deal could be wrapped up by the weekend, especially with the Belgian already in Los Angeles with Paul Pogba as United jet off to their pre-season tour of the United States.

Even if they’re spending big on a striker, they still have money to spend and soon we could be seeing another big arrival at the red side of Manchester.

While Antonio Conte looks to be bringing in Tiemoue Bakayoko from AS Monaco, it’s being reported that they have no plans to allow United to strengthen in midfield and won’t be letting Nemanja Matic link up with Mourinho once again.

WHO'S NEXT?

Instead, the Telegraph has claimed that Mourinho will look to Tottenham Hotspur’s Eric Dier as an alternative, claiming that despite a bid being rejected earlier in the window, talks between executive vice chairman Ed Woodward and Spurs chairman Daniel Levy have continued in the background.

While no firm price has been named for Dier, Levy is known to be a tough nut to crack when it comes to parting ways with his players, with the source suggesting a bid of £50 million could be enough to see him depart with the England international.

They’ve added that this story could be similar to the saga featuring Morata and Lukaku, suggesting that their interest in Matic could have been a cover while working out a deal for Dier, who is said to be Mourinho’s top midfield target this year, despite being linked with Monaco’s Fabinho as well.

With Spurs under no pressure to sell, there’s always a chance that Mourinho could be priced out of another move.

If that’s the case, then they could skip their third-choice target in Matic completely and switch their focus to Borussia Dortmund’s Julian Weigl.

Dier may not be the first choice for many United fans, but the prospect of nailing down a spot in the starting XI, along with his wages being doubled could see him playing in red when the season kicks off.

