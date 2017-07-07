The fight hype for Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor has officially begun following Showtime's release of a promo hyping up the fight.

Showtime will be broadcasting the super fight between Mayweather and McGregor, which is scheduled to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on August 26. It has the potential to be the first billion dollar fight in the sport of boxing, so no wonder Showtime want to be a part of it.

Today, they officially began their hype of the upcoming fight by releasing a two-minute promo video of both competitors journey to this super fight through their respective sports of boxing for Floyd, and MMA for Conor.

Highlights of Money's career in boxing were shown, with replays of his fights with Manny Pacquiao, Canelo Alvarez, and Andre Berto being presented. Mayweather originally finished his boxing career 49-0 and will move to 50-0 if he defeats McGregor next month.

For Notorious, Showtime showed his rise to superstardom in UFC, highlighting his 13-second knockout win against Jose Aldo for the UFC Featherweight Championship, as well as his win against Eddie Alvarez for the UFC Lightweight title, making him the first fighter in UFC history to hold titles in two weight divisions simultaneously.

Watch below Showtime's promo video of Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor

Showtime's Mayweather vs McGregor Promo

McGregor is the undeniable underdog against Mayweather, as he has never fought in a professional boxing match. Money, on the other hand, is one more victory away from having a 50-0 record, a win which he has a very good chance of obtaining vs the UFC fighter.

Several people are unhappy with the fight taking place because of the vast difference in experience between the two fighters, but it's happening whether they like it or not. It's bound to be a spectacle, both inside and outside of the ring, and it's going to make a lot of money.

Showtime is bound to pump out even more promos in the weeks approaching the fight in order to hype it up further, and we can't wait to see them.

