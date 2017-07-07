Manchester United fans react hilariously to the club's announcement on Twitter

The imminent signing of Romelu Lukaku does more than strengthen Manchester United.

It also leaves Chelsea in somewhat of a difficult position.

The Premier League champions expected to re-sign the Belgian striker they allowed to leave three years ago but Man United have hijacked the move and are expected to announce Lukaku’s signing at any moment.

And so Chelsea are facing the possibility of Michy Batshuayi being their number one striker.

Diego Costa is widely expected to leave after Antonio Conte informed him via text that he is not in his plans.

Conte could attempt to repair his relationship with the Spain international but Costa has already admitted he sees his future elsewhere, with a return to Atletico Madrid very possible.

Mourinho's found Ibra's replacement

Not that Mourinho will be bothered by Chelsea’s woes.

He’s finally found his replacement for Zlatan Ibrahimovic, even if Lukaku will cost £75 million.

Man United fans are eagerly awaiting confirmation on social media and thought it was going to happen when the club made an announcement on Twitter.

Man United trolled their fans

But they weren’t announcing Lukaku’s arrival. Instead, they were confirming Ricky Sbragia’s appointment as the club’s Under-23 manager.

“We're delighted to announce the appointment of Ricky Sbragia as our new U23s manager,” the tweet read.

Imagine being a Man United fan and suddenly reading, “We’re delighted to announce…”.

You would have immediately thought the club were announcing Lukaku’s arrival.

The reaction from supporters on Twitter was hilarious.

Lukaku's signing is expected soon

As frustrating as the delay is - Man United have only signed one player this summer - fans probably won’t have to wait too much longer until Lukaku is confirmed.

Mourinho hopes to have the Belgium international signed in time to travel with his new teammates to the United States on Sunday, where the club’s pre-season tour gets underway.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s release left the United boss in desperate need of a new forward; it was simply a matter of who would be the one to take the Swede’s number nine jersey.

Sbragia is delighted to return

If any Man United fan is genuinely interested about Sbragia’s appointment, here’s what the 61-year-old, the club’s research coach from 2002 to 2005, had to say.

"I couldn't be happier to be back at Manchester United,” Sbragia said, per United’s website.

“It’s an exciting time for the club, with a new structure for the Academy and a relatively new set of coaches and management team.”

