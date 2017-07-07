Chuck Liddell says Floyd Mayweather needs to knockout Conor McGregor

The combat sports world is steadily approaching the biggest fight of the year.

Last month it was officially announced that the long rumored superfight between UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor and undefeated boxing legend was on. The pair will meet inside the boxing ring on August 26th from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada for 12 rounds wearing 10 ounce gloves.

It will be McGregor's first ever professional boxing match of his fighting career, and he will be taking on an undefeated 49-0 Mayweather who is considered by many to be the greatest the sport has ever seen. The match-up has caused a ton of controversy in the combat sports world, given that McGregor has never boxed a day in his life and he is being allowed to fight one of the sports greatest of all time.

Regardless of the criticism, McGregor seems to be taking the preparation for the bout extremely seriously and envisions himself being the first man to ever knockout Mayweather - spoiling his hopes of retiring with an undefeated record of 50-0.

Both sides have been talking a tremendous amount of trash towards one another in the lead-up to the fight, with Mayweather calling McGregor an 'ant' and "The Notorious One" referring to the former boxing champ as a 'b*tch.'

The animosity between the two combat sports figureheads has been amazing and should prove to make the build-up to the battle all the more interesting.

One former UFC light heavyweight champion got the opportunity to throw his two cents in on what he thinks about the fight between McGregor and Mayweather. "The Iceman" Chuck Liddell recently did an interview with TMZ, and stated that he isn't expecting much of an exciting fight between McGregor and Mayweather.

Furthermore, Liddell believes that Mayweather needs to render the heavy-handed Irishman unconscious in order to make a statement (quotes via MMA Fighting):

“I don’t think it’s gonna be that exciting of a fight. I don’t think Floyd will come after him. Floyd will fight his fight the way he does and normally that makes for a boring fight.

"I’d love to see him go after [Conor]. If he wants to make a statement, he’s got to knock him out early.”

“If Floyd comes after him, [Conor] has a shot to do it but I don’t think Floyd will come after him. Floyd will be happy just making the money and running around.”

What are your thoughts on Liddell saying Mayweather needs to knockout McGregor? Let us know in the comments section below!

