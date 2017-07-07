The combat sports world is just a month away from the biggest fight of the year.

Last month it was announced that UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor, UFC President Dana White, and undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. had all come to an agreement on a superfight between two of the biggest combat sports stars of all time. McGregor and Mayweather will collide inside the squared circle on August 26th from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

McGregor will be making his professional boxing debut against Mayweather, who is undefeated in his boxing career at 49-0 and is considered by many to be the greatest of all time.

For months now, leading up to their inevitable clash inside the boxing ring, both Mayweather and McGregor have unleashed a slew of trash talk towards one another through the media. Now they'll get the chance to bicker back-and-forth on a much more grand stage, when the two travel the world for a number of press conferences to promote their fight.

The first stop of the tour will take place from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California Jully 11th (quotes via MMA Fighting):

"How to get tickets: To acquire a complimentary ticket to the Los Angeles event go to AXS.com beginning today, July 7 at Noon PT. You MUST have a ticket to enter. Tickets available on a first-come, first-served basis and will be limited to four (4) per customer.

"Times: Pre-show at 4:30 p.m. ET; 5:30 p.m. ET will be press conference"

They will then journey to the Sony Centre for the Performing Arts in Toronto on July 12th:

"How to get tickets: n/a

"Times: 6 p.m. ET for press conference"

Next they will travel to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York July 13th:

"How to get tickets: Complimentary tickets to the Brooklyn event are available now at Ticketmaster.com. Tickets will also be available at the American Express Box Office at Barclays Center starting Saturday, July 8 at noon. (if tickets are still available). You MUST have a ticket to enter. Tickets available on a first-come, first-served basis and will be limited to four (4) per customer.

"Times: 6 p.m. ET for pre-show; 7 p.m. ET for press conference."

The tour will end at the SSE Arena in London, England on July 14:

"How to get tickets: n/a

"Times: 1 p.m. ET for pre-show; 2 p.m. ET for press conference"

