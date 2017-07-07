It’s very rare you see Barcelona failing to land a target they’ve been heavily pursuing.

We’ve seen that be the case with the likes of Neymar and Luis Suarez, and now they have turned their attention to Paris Saint-Germain’s midfield maestro, Marco Verratti.

BARCA INTEREST

He seems to be the only player the Catalan side have been seriously linked with so far, and it shows just how highly they rate him and how much they want him in their colours as they look to snatch the La Liga crown from Real Madrid.

However, PSG have remained tough with their stance as they don’t feel that they need to sell the Italian to a European rival, as they have their own brilliant project going on in the French capital and Verratti is seen as an instrumental part of that.

Verratti’s agent hasn’t helped his situation either.

Donato Di Campli made a controversial claim recently, saying that Verratti was a ‘prisoner of the Emir’ that owned PSG, hitting out at their unwillingness to sell the midfield star to Ernesto Valverde’s side.

Verratti is the one person we’ve all been waiting to hear from as his future is unfolding in the public eye, yet he’s been forced to sit and watch all of these accusations being thrown around from one side to another.

APOLOGY

He’s finally spoken, and he’s issued an apology to his club and the fans – all but confirming that he’ll be staying in Paris as he reiterated that his agent’s comments didn’t reflect his own views.

As you’ll be able to see below, he said: “It’s been a tough few days.

“I’ve seen my agent’s comments and I’d like to tell everyone that they don’t reflect my thoughts or my words.

“I apologise to all the people at the club, the president, the fans and the players.

“I’m very happy here, now I’m back to work and I’m ready to start again here. I know the club have faith in me and I want to apologise again.

“I have a lot of respect for Paris Saint-Germain and if I’m the player than I am, it’s thanks to this club,

“That’s why I’m deeply sorry. They weren’t my words, I made a big mistake and I hope that it doesn’t happen again.

“Now we’re all focused on our work and I’ll do as much as I’ve always done for this club.”

After these comments, it looks highly unlikely that Verratti would still make the switch to La Liga as his agent’s remarks may have had a negative impact on a potentially huge move in his career.

