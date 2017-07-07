Jose Mourinho going head-to-head with Chelsea over the signing of Romelu Lukaku; you couldn’t write it any better.

Antonio Conte has already been left enraged after Mourinho swooped to make a £75 million bid for the Belgian striker.

It was reported that Lukaku’s signing would be announced in time for him to join up with his new teammates before they leave for a pre-season tour of the United States on Sunday.

But, according to the Telegraph, Chelsea still believe that the Belgian would prefer to re-sign with the Blues rather than sign for Man United, and so they’ve reacted to the Red Devils’ offer.

The Telegraph’s Matt Law claims that Chelsea have decided to match Man United’s £75m bid in a sensational turn of events.

Crazy stuff, huh?

Chelsea won't match Mino Raiola's fee

It’s not all bad news for United, though. Law says that Chelsea will not match the agent fees Mino Raiola will receive if Lukaku opts for Manchester.

According to the Daily Mail, the figures owed to Raiola stands to be £12 million.

Why Man United still hold the advantage

Law claims Man United are still in a good position to land Lukaku because they have Wayne Rooney, who has been linked with a return to Everton.

The Red Devils can use Rooney to sweeten the pot.

Lukaku wants to return to Chelsea

The decision now rests with the 24-year-old. He can return to Stamford Bridge, which Chelsea believe is his preferred move, or he can sign for United and help his agent Raiola make some extra money.

Lukaku is already scheduled to have a medical tonight at Man United, and that will still go ahead if he turns Conte down.

But, like the Telegraph, the Mail also claim that the Belgium international had his heart set on a return to Chelsea.

Apparently Lukaku has spoken to Conte, making clear just how enthusiastic he was about coming back to the club that brought him to the Premier League.

Chelsea or Man United

The BBC has since corroborated Law’s story. So Lukaku has a huge decision to make.

He can sign for the reigning Premier League champions, who are primed to defend their title this season.

Or he can join Mourinho’s rebuild at Old Trafford.

Both clubs can offer Champions League football and a genuine chance of winning the title, which doesn’t make his choice any easier.

And he probably won’t have to worry about competition for a place up front. Man United need a number nine following Ibrahimovic’s departure; Diego Costa has already learned from Conte that his future lies away from west London.

Man United had hoped to complete the deal before the end of the week but it wouldn’t be a surprise if this saga plays out for a few days now.

