Boxing

SOG.

Andre Ward explains how Conor McGregor can defeat Floyd Mayweather

Published

Football News
24/7

Not many thought it would ever happen, but reality is finally sinking in as the UFC’s Conor McGregor makes the jump from the Octagon to a boxing ring for a one-off super fight against Floyd Mayweather.

You wouldn’t be blamed for assuming it would be all talk, as they’re two of the best both on the microphone and in their disciplines – so it was only natural that the two would notice each other and try to see which one of them would reign supreme.

SUPER FIGHT

Of course, not many have given the Notorious a chance inside of a boxing ring as he has no experience and diving in at the elite level against somebody like Money is a gutsy move, as 49 men have tried and failed to add the first defeat on his impeccable record.

Then again, for over $100 million, who wouldn’t take that fight?

At the same time, nobody is giving Mayweather a chance if he stepped into the Octagon.

One man who is a keen observer of the super fight is pound for pound king, Andre Ward.

The American has stated in the past that he believes it’s a good thing for boxing as it adds an element of entertainment to the sport.

The Irishman might want to pull up a chair and listen, as the Son of God has advised the UFC lightweight champion on how he can do the unthinkable and defeat Mayweather, and his advice is simple.

p1bkfdrb5v1voh1iuc111c1vle17u8b.jpg

SOG'S ADVICE

The less he focuses on boxing, the better. He needs to be himself.

Speaking to Fight Hype, Ward claimed: “To be honest with you, I think probably the less Conor learns and figures out from a boxing standpoint, the better.

“The more awkward he can be, the more unorthodox he can be – you know, I would let him continue to be who he is. Of course, you’ve got to show him a few things, but I wouldn’t try to make this man into some world class fighter in a short period of time.

“I would let him continue to have the awkward movements that he has…and we gotta show this guy something he’s never seen before in terms of a style.”

McGregor has been documenting his training over the past few weeks, and Ward believes trying to change too much could backfire.

UFC fans know where McGregor’s strengths lie, and if he can use them to his advantage on fight night then Mayweather could be in trouble.

Perhaps he should take Ward’s advice on board.

What do you make of the advice Andre Ward has given to Conor McGregor? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Topics:
Boxing
David Haye
Floyd Mayweather

