While Mike Trout rightfully has the throne right now as the best overall player in Major League Baseball, the race for second on the podium is pretty heated.

There are pitchers such as Clayton Kershaw of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Max Scherzer of the Washington Nationals front and center, as well as Mookie Betts and Chris Sale of the Boston Red Sox. Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado has to be considered, as well as emerging New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge.

But when taking into account overall contributions of glove, bat and everything else, you might just stop at Josh Donaldson of the Toronto Blue Jays.

The 2015 American League MVP is slumping offensively this season after two stellar campaigns to start his tenure in with Toronto.

As the team approaches the All-Star break next week, Donaldson is striking out a lot and not hitting for power for a Toronto team still trying to recover from its horrendous start to the season.

However, Donaldson is still flashing his patented leather.

Check out this play he made on a ground ball by Marwin Gonzalez of the Houston Astros in the fourth inning of Thursday's game.

Donaldson, a three-time All-Star, has not won a Gold Glove at third base in his seven-year career. It's a bit of a golden age when it comes to defensive third basemen throughout the league, as Manny Machado of the Baltimore Orioles has won two Gold Gloves, and defensive wizard Adrian Beltre of the Texas Rangers is still kicking in the twilight of his career.

Meanwhile, Arenado has third base on lockdown for the National League, pocketing four straight Gold Glove awards.

For comparison's sake, have a look at one of Machado's recent gems.

It's a short list of players who can the throws that Donaldson and Machado are making on these plays -- Donaldson from his knee and Machado from the parking lot -- and Arenado might be the only other guy on this list.

Let's have a look at some of the Colorado star's handwork here:

These are three real candidates for MLB Play of the Year from three guys who are among the league's most incredible, must-see talents.

While some of the league's best players will be on display on Tuesday night for the MLB All-Star Game in Miami, Donaldson and Machado will not be among them.

But feat not, they'll probably pop up again sometime soon on the highlight shows.

