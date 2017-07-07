GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

MLB

Josh Donaldson.

Watch: Toronto 3B Josh Donaldson makes ridiculous play from his knee

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

While Mike Trout rightfully has the throne right now as the best overall player in Major League Baseball, the race for second on the podium is pretty heated.

There are pitchers such as Clayton Kershaw of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Max Scherzer of the Washington Nationals front and center, as well as Mookie Betts and Chris Sale of the Boston Red Sox. Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado has to be considered, as well as emerging New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge.

But when taking into account overall contributions of glove, bat and everything else, you might just stop at Josh Donaldson of the Toronto Blue Jays.

The 2015 American League MVP is slumping offensively this season after two stellar campaigns to start his tenure in with Toronto.

As the team approaches the All-Star break next week, Donaldson is striking out a lot and not hitting for power for a Toronto team still trying to recover from its horrendous start to the season.

However, Donaldson is still flashing his patented leather.

Check out this play he made on a ground ball by Marwin Gonzalez of the Houston Astros in the fourth inning of Thursday's game.

Donaldson, a three-time All-Star, has not won a Gold Glove at third base in his seven-year career. It's a bit of a golden age when it comes to defensive third basemen throughout the league, as Manny Machado of the Baltimore Orioles has won two Gold Gloves, and defensive wizard Adrian Beltre of the Texas Rangers is still kicking in the twilight of his career.

Meanwhile, Arenado has third base on lockdown for the National League, pocketing four straight Gold Glove awards.

For comparison's sake, have a look at one of Machado's recent gems.

It's a short list of players who can the throws that Donaldson and Machado are making on these plays -- Donaldson from his knee and Machado from the parking lot -- and Arenado might be the only other guy on this list.

Let's have a look at some of the Colorado star's handwork here:

These are three real candidates for MLB Play of the Year from three guys who are among the league's most incredible, must-see talents.

While some of the league's best players will be on display on Tuesday night for the MLB All-Star Game in Miami, Donaldson and Machado will not be among them.

But feat not, they'll probably pop up again sometime soon on the highlight shows.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
New York Yankees
Houston Astros
Toronto Blue Jays
MLB
New York Yankees
Baltimore Orioles
Josh Donaldson
Oakland Athletics

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Top WWE Superstar set to take time off

Top WWE Superstar set to take time off

Man United just made an announcement on Twitter and fans are reacting badly

Man United just made an announcement on Twitter and fans are reacting badly

Arsenal have reacted to Alexis Sanchez's demands of £400,000-a-week [Standard]

Arsenal have reacted to Alexis Sanchez's demands of £400,000-a-week [Standard]

Liverpool set for ultimate insult as odds are slashed for Virgil Van Dijk to join rival

Liverpool set for ultimate insult as odds are slashed for Virgil Van Dijk to join rival

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again