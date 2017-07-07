GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

MLB

Ichiro.

Ichiro Suzuki stands alone after another amazing milestone

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

As the 2017 Major League Baseball season hits the midsummer classic point, it's worth a look at some of the most compelling storylines of the summer.

The first one that stands out is the emergence of Aaron Judge as possibly a generational slugger for the New York Yankees, bringing the Bronx Bombers back to prominence this year.

Along with the Houston Astros in the American League, those have been what you should have been keeping your eye on so far.

In the National League, it looks like a three-horse race for supremacy, as the Los Angeles Dodgers and Washington Nationals are having a great season. It remains to be seen if the Colorado Rockies, Milwaukee Brewers and Arizona Diamondbacks have staying power, while one assumes the Chicago Cubs will get it together soon to join L.A. and the Nats as N.L. superpowers.

However, baseball fans should probably be doing a better job keeping an eye on Ichiro Suzuki.

The Japanese sensation is wrapping up a brilliant career, now as a member of the Miami Marlins.

At 43, he says he still wants to play longer than just this season.

Well, whenever his career eventually ends, it's already an all-timer.

Here's another honor for his Hall of Fame plaque: The all-time hits leader for a foreign-born player.

Ichiro's two hits on Thursday night against the St. Louis Cardinals moved him into first place on the list, passing former Los Angeles Angels star Rod Carew.

Ichiro now has 3,054 career hits in MLB, one ahead of Carew, who was born in Panama. The Japanese legend is now 23rd on the all-time MLB list, but that undersells his career quite a bit, as the outfielder did not start playing in the United States until he was 27 years old and already an established star in Japan's professional league.

He collected another 1,278 hits in Japan, giving him a career total of 4,330. That's more than the all-time MLB Hit King Pete Rose, who retired with 4.256 hits. Even without including his Japan totals, Ichiro might have time to still reach Rose, as he has said he wants to play until he's 50.

Pittsburgh Pirates v Miami Marlins

The former Seattle Mariners star, who also played a brief stint with the New York Yankees, is in his 17th MLB season. He has played 2,572 regular-season games, and has had 9,797 at-bats, for a career batting average of .312.

Next up on the career hits list for Ichiro is former leadoff hitter Rickey Henderson, who is 22nd all-time with 3,055 hits.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
New York Yankees
Florida Marlins
Seattle Mariners
Los Angeles Angels
MLB
New York Yankees

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Top WWE Superstar set to take time off

Top WWE Superstar set to take time off

Man United just made an announcement on Twitter and fans are reacting badly

Man United just made an announcement on Twitter and fans are reacting badly

Arsenal have reacted to Alexis Sanchez's demands of £400,000-a-week [Standard]

Arsenal have reacted to Alexis Sanchez's demands of £400,000-a-week [Standard]

Liverpool set for ultimate insult as odds are slashed for Virgil Van Dijk to join rival

Liverpool set for ultimate insult as odds are slashed for Virgil Van Dijk to join rival

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again