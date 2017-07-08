Gabi Garcia's time in Japan is going quite well, thanks for asking.

Her opponent on Friday night had a different experience.

The MMA giant woman Garcia made quick work of Megumi Yabushita, but didn't earn the victory in the Tokyo Dome City Hall match.

The match was ruled a no-contest after Garcia kicked Yabushita in the head twice.

Yabushita is a 20-year MMA veteran and a pro wrestling crossover athlete, as well. She entered the fight with an underwhelming 19-23 MMA record. She's also 45. And 5 foot 2.

Garcia is a Brazilian and trains with Cris Cyborg. She cleraly didn't have too much time for Yabushita who took the vicious shots to the head by Garcia with courage.

The referee stopped matters after the first kick and told Garcia... something... (the language barrier probably came into play here...)

Garcia, by the way, is 6 foot 2 and 239 pounds. Maybe next time she should try someone more her size.

Anderson Silva's protege, Garcia will certainly be heard from much, much more as her MMA career continues. The 31-year old from Porto Alegre in Brazil was making her kickboxing debut in the match in Japan on Friday.

She has a 4-0 career record in mixed martial arts matches, which were all contested in Japan.

Garcia now has a quick turnaround before her next bout, which is also in Japan this month. There, she will be taking on Russian boxer Oksana Gagloeva on July 30 at the Saitama Super Arena.

Gagloeva is an accomplished boxer, who will be making her MMA debut. She is 5 foot 9 and 23 years old.

So, probably more of Garcia's speed -- and size -- and age.

