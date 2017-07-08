Putting all of the attention of his father LaVar aside, Lonzo Ball is projected to be a franchise-altering NBA player.

After all, the Los Angeles Lakers drafted the former UCLA star No. 2 overall in the 2017 NBA Draft.

With the high draft selection and a massive amount of attention on him due to his dad’s antics, whether or not Ball would feel any jitters during his first NBA on-court experience was a major question mark.

On Friday night, taking part in his first Summer League game as a pro, Ball answered that question immediately.

Check out how he set up his teammate for the first points of the game on what was clearly a designed play:

Feeding Brandon Ingram with a perfect ally-oop, Ball kicked off his Lakers career with a bang.

While the pass showed that he played loose and free from the start, Ball struggled offensively for most of the game. All-in-all, he finished with just five points on 2-for-15 shooting, including just 1-for-11 from three which was far worse than his worst shooting night at UCLA.

He added four rebounds, five assists, two steals, a block and three turnovers as well.

New Lakers president of basketball operations has recently been very outspoken in his praise for Ball and what he means to the organization.

"He has greatness written all over him," Johnson told reporters. "Now he just has to go out and push him, and we will, too. And [Lakers coach] Luke [Walton] and the coaching staff will do the same thing and it's OK, because he receives all that well.”

"We want to win championships here,” Johnson said. “We’ve got to get the right people in place to do that, but we're building every step. I'm not crazy. I know it's going to take time to build and we're building, but when we get the right people in here, we're going to win.”

Magic went so far as to call Ball an instant leader in the locker room.

"We want to start building a successful team, and you have to have a great leader," Johnson explained, "and somebody that can make their teammates better, somebody who has incredible basketball IQ -- his IQ is off the charts -- and somebody who can get their teammates to follow them and want to get out on that wing like James Worthy and Byron Scott and Michael Cooper used to do back in the day. We feel like we have that person right here in Lonzo Ball.”

With a handful of Summer League games left and with the preseason approaching, Ball will have every opportunity to get comfortable within his new offensive scheme. Since the Lakers are relying on him not only in his rookie year, but for long-term success, they will put him in a position to succeed.