While the big names that move during the NBA’s free agency period receive most of the attention (and rightfully so), often times under-the-radar signings can make or break a team when it matters most.

Much of the movement this summer has involved All-Star talent moving to the Western Conference, but a couple of recently contending teams in the East have made notable moves.

The Boston Celtics signed free agent forward Gordon Hayward which will seemingly put them in NBA title contention. The Toronto Raptors re-signed point guard Kyle Lowry and power forward Serge Ibaka, thus keeping the core together from last season. The Miami Heat signed big man Kelly Olynyk, who will stretch the floor for them, and will re-sign both Dion Waiters and James Johnson.

One team that has been noticeably quiet has been the reigning Eastern Conference champion Cleveland Cavaliers. Having a lack of cap space is clearly one of the reasons why, but Cleveland made a quiet, yet important signing on Friday night.

According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, the Cavs agreed to a minimum one-year, $2.3 million deal with free agent forward Jeff Green.

Green’s contract may look like it’s team-friendly on the surface, but it is going to cost the club a lot more than the $2.3 million to sign the versatile wing.

“The team is hamstrung by being in the repeater tax bracket, meaning adding Green will cost the Cavs nearly $8 million in salary and tax for next season. Their team payroll is now more than $135 million with more than $46 million in tax,” Windhorst reported. That only shows how much the team values adding a veteran like Green to the roster.

Although LeBron James has been somewhat silent for this free agency period, he apparently spoke with Green about joining forces before the decision was made.

As a former member of the Oklahoma City Thunder, Boston Celtics, Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Clippers, Green has averaged 13.5 points and 4.7 rebounds in his career. The 30 year old put up 9.2 points and 3.1 rebounds in just over 20 minutes per game as a reserve for the Magic last season.

It’s worth noting that he missed the entire 2011-2012 due to issues stemming from a heart condition.

Since the start of free agency, Cleveland re-signed Kyle Korver to a three-year deal, signed veteran point guard Jose Calderon and now added Green, who has shown an ability to guard multiple positions over the course of his career. He has even been tasked with guarding LeBron on many occasions over the years.

The end goal for the Cavs is to contend with the Golden State Warriors in next year’s Finals. Therefore, adding a player like Green might prove to be extremely beneficial, especially in small ball situations, which proved to be an issue for Cleveland last season. He will seemingly also be a prime candidate in the effort to guard Kevin Durant, who the Cavs simply didn’t have an answer for in the Finals.

He’s not going to make any headlines, but Green’s impact, especially on the defensive end of the floor, could end up being huge for LeBron and the Cavaliers.