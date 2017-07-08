Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

.

Cavaliers sign versatile veteran Jeff Green to one-year deal

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

While the big names that move during the NBA’s free agency period receive most of the attention (and rightfully so), often times under-the-radar signings can make or break a team when it matters most.

Much of the movement this summer has involved All-Star talent moving to the Western Conference, but a couple of recently contending teams in the East have made notable moves.

The Boston Celtics signed free agent forward Gordon Hayward which will seemingly put them in NBA title contention. The Toronto Raptors re-signed point guard Kyle Lowry and power forward Serge Ibaka, thus keeping the core together from last season. The Miami Heat signed big man Kelly Olynyk, who will stretch the floor for them, and will re-sign both Dion Waiters and James Johnson.

One team that has been noticeably quiet has been the reigning Eastern Conference champion Cleveland Cavaliers. Having a lack of cap space is clearly one of the reasons why, but Cleveland made a quiet, yet important signing on Friday night.

According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, the Cavs agreed to a minimum one-year, $2.3 million deal with free agent forward Jeff Green.

Green’s contract may look like it’s team-friendly on the surface, but it is going to cost the club a lot more than the $2.3 million to sign the versatile wing.

“The team is hamstrung by being in the repeater tax bracket, meaning adding Green will cost the Cavs nearly $8 million in salary and tax for next season. Their team payroll is now more than $135 million with more than $46 million in tax,” Windhorst reported. That only shows how much the team values adding a veteran like Green to the roster.

Although LeBron James has been somewhat silent for this free agency period, he apparently spoke with Green about joining forces before the decision was made.

As a former member of the Oklahoma City Thunder, Boston Celtics, Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Clippers, Green has averaged 13.5 points and 4.7 rebounds in his career. The 30 year old put up 9.2 points and 3.1 rebounds in just over 20 minutes per game as a reserve for the Magic last season.

It’s worth noting that he missed the entire 2011-2012 due to issues stemming from a heart condition.

Since the start of free agency, Cleveland re-signed Kyle Korver to a three-year deal, signed veteran point guard Jose Calderon and now added Green, who has shown an ability to guard multiple positions over the course of his career. He has even been tasked with guarding LeBron on many occasions over the years.

Boston Celtics v Miami Heat

The end goal for the Cavs is to contend with the Golden State Warriors in next year’s Finals. Therefore, adding a player like Green might prove to be extremely beneficial, especially in small ball situations, which proved to be an issue for Cleveland last season. He will seemingly also be a prime candidate in the effort to guard Kevin Durant, who the Cavs simply didn’t have an answer for in the Finals.

He’s not going to make any headlines, but Green’s impact, especially on the defensive end of the floor, could end up being huge for LeBron and the Cavaliers.

Topics:
Eastern Conference
NBA
Cleveland Cavaliers
Central Division
Golden State Warriors
Pacific Division
Western Conference
NBA Finals
LeBron James

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Ex-WWE Superstar reveals Stone Cold's brutally honest assessment of his in-ring work

Ex-WWE Superstar reveals Stone Cold's brutally honest assessment of his in-ring work

Man United just made an announcement on Twitter and fans are reacting badly

Man United just made an announcement on Twitter and fans are reacting badly

Arsenal have reacted to Alexis Sanchez's demands of £400,000-a-week [Standard]

Arsenal have reacted to Alexis Sanchez's demands of £400,000-a-week [Standard]

The player Manchester United will target after signing Romelu Lukaku

The player Manchester United will target after signing Romelu Lukaku

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again