After 14 NBA campaigns, Zaza Pachulia captured his fist ring with the Golden State Warriors this past season.

Taking a discounted $2.9 million salary in the hopes of chasing a ring, the 6’11” enforcer averaged 6.1 points and 5.9 rebounds per game over 18.1 minutes per contest in the regular season before posting 5.1 points and 3.8 boards in 14.1 minutes per game in the playoffs.

He started all 70 regular-season contests that he played in and all 15 playoff games as well. Despite the limited minutes, Pachulia’s hard-nosed physical style of play provided gritty interior play while the likes of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green handled the scoring load.

Spearheading a four-man center rotation along with JaVale McGee, David West and Green (in their small-ball formation), Pachulia’s impact might not have showed up in the stat sheet night after night, but his presence in the starting lineup was a clear indication that his teammates and the coaching staff trusted him.

First reported by USA Today Sports’ Sam Amick, Pachulia agreed to run it back with the Warriors on a one-year, $3.5 million deal for the 2017-2018 season.

Luckily for Golden State, Pachulia will not cost the team too much money. However, there will be more of a price to pay than the $3.5 million.

“The cost of retaining Zaza Pachulia in Golden State is $12.4M. The contract for Pachulia is $3.4M with the Warriors tax bill increasing an additional $8.8M. The Warriors current luxury bill is $29.1M with three roster spots open. Pachulia was signed with the non-bird exception, 120% of his 2016-17 $2.89M salary,” reported ESPN’s Bobby Marks.

Pachulia rounded out the list of incumbent players to re-sign in Golden State. The two-time MVP Curry signed a record $201 million, five-year max deal and Finals MVP Durant signed a two-year deal worth approximately $53 million (the second of which he will likely decline to sign a max deal of his own). KD’s sacrifice also allowed the team to retain its core, as Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston both agreed to re-sign with the championship team.

Sharpshooter Nick Young also joined the team via free agency, and he’s the only outsider that’s expected to receive extended playing time next season.

As indicated by his tweet shortly after the news broke, it’s evident that Pachulia respects the familial bond of Dub Nation.

The band is now fully back together, which is great news for Golden State and terrible news for the rest of the NBA, who had no answer for them last season.