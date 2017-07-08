Conor McGregor is preparing to do the impossible: beat living legend Floyd Mayweather the first time he ever steps into a boxing ring.

With the megafight approaching on August 26, McGregor has enlisted the help of a former two-division titleholder.

As reported by Brian Campbell of CBS Sports, Paulie Malignaggi will be McGregor’s sparring partner leading up to the fight. After a 17-year career in the ring and holding titles at both 140 and 147 pounds, Malignaggi retired in March after he was knocked out by Sam Eggington in London.

"On fight night I will be able to share a lot of things," Malignaggi told ESPN on Friday. "It will make for some pretty cool stuff talking up the fight. It's exciting to be part of possibly the biggest sporting event of the year. I didn't expect it and gives me a reason to get in shape."

The plan is apparently for Malignaggi to join McGregor in Las Vegas.

"I've started working out because I need to be in some shape for the sparring," Malignaggi said. "McGregor has been training in Ireland but in a few more weeks when they come to Las Vegas is when I will join him in camp. It looks like that's the plan.”

"I think at the end of the day you're looking to make improvements in him," said Malignaggi of his goal with McGregor. "Winning the fight is up to Conor. I want to see improvements and I want to make him better than he would have been without me in camp. I will do my part.”

The newly-retired fighter noted similarities in his fighting style compared to Mayweather’s.

"I was a speed and reflex fighter, so is Floyd, so there's that," Malignaggi said. "I think they also picked me for my boxing brains and to give my two cents. If I'm there I'm there to help and do my part to improve him and get him ready for this big opportunity. I'd like to think there were several different reasons I was called. I am looking to make things happen for him.”

"I'm not your average sparring partner because the competitive part of my career is over. I am going there to be of help to him, not to make a name for myself,” noted Malignaggi. “I expect the sparring sessions to be intense. I am going there to improve the fighter so he can be as ready as he can for his fight. I'm not going to do it so much for the money but because I believe this is the biggest sporting event of the year with the Super Bowl and the Champions League final in soccer. This is the biggest boxing event of the year.”

For those in the fighting community, the event will certainly be the biggest event of the year, as well as in recent memory.

While the appointment of Malignaggi doesn’t guarantee anything, especially against Mayweather, it is a strong indication that McGregor is taking the fight very seriously.

