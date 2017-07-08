It turns out Chelsea aren’t going to let Romelu Lukaku sign for Manchester United without putting up a fight.

The Belgian looked destined for Old Trafford after Man United agreed a £75 million fee with Everton.

But on Friday, it was revealed that Chelsea have matched Man United’s offer in a bid to re-sign Lukaku.

Chelsea won’t match the fee the Red Devils are prepared to pay Lukaku’s agent Mino Raiola, which the Daily Mail claim is £12m, but the Premier League champions are confident that the 24-year-old wants to return to Stamford Bridge.

Could Raiola put pressure on Lukaku to sign for Man United? It’s quite possible.

The decision is Lukaku’s to make but another thing in United’s favour is the fact that Wayne Rooney is closing on a move to Everton. The 31-year-old could easily becoming involved in the Lukaku deal.

Jim White reveals Lukaku's destination

And while Chelsea have reason to be hopeful that Lukaku will choose them, Sky Sports News presenter Jim White doesn’t believe there will be a reunion in west London.

At 10:52pm last night, White wrote on Twitter: “Latest: Romelu Lukaku Old Trafford-bound as @ManUtd have outbid @ChelseaFC. Rooney to return to @Everton tomorrow”.

The end of the saga? Quite possibly. But Man United fans shouldn’t get excited until they see Lukaku in a red shirt and the club are announcing his arrival on Twitter.

United will pay £5m more for Lukaku

White’s tweet doesn’t make clear how much United have upped their bid to, although the Independent’s Miguel Delaney claims the Europa League winners are willing to add an extra £5m on the deal.

Agent Pogba

Manchester United supporters have always felt confident ever since Lukaku went on holiday to Los Angeles with Paul Pogba.

The pair have trained together in the United States ahead of the pre-season and there are widespread reports that the Frenchman has been tasked with convincing Lukaku to choose the Red Devils.

Both clubs need a striker

If Man United haven’t yet upped their bid, Chelsea must hope that Lukaku follows his heart back to London.

The Blues may be Premier League champions but both clubs will use the same incentives to offer Lukaku.

Both teams are in the Champions League and both are in need of a striker, with Chelsea reportedly set to sell Diego Costa and Manchester United having released Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

If White is correct, then Lukaku will be taking the Swede’s old number nine shirt.

