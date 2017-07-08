GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Lukaku.

Jim White reveals which club Romelu Lukaku will join between Manchester United and Chelsea

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

It turns out Chelsea aren’t going to let Romelu Lukaku sign for Manchester United without putting up a fight.

The Belgian looked destined for Old Trafford after Man United agreed a £75 million fee with Everton.

But on Friday, it was revealed that Chelsea have matched Man United’s offer in a bid to re-sign Lukaku.

Article continues below

Chelsea won’t match the fee the Red Devils are prepared to pay Lukaku’s agent Mino Raiola, which the Daily Mail claim is £12m, but the Premier League champions are confident that the 24-year-old wants to return to Stamford Bridge.

Could Raiola put pressure on Lukaku to sign for Man United? It’s quite possible.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

WWE advertise Brock Lesnar for upcoming PPV - could suggest how SummerSlam will unfold

WWE advertise Brock Lesnar for upcoming PPV - could suggest how SummerSlam will unfold

Wrestling star fumes at WWE - names the one wrestler they never should have hired

Wrestling star fumes at WWE - names the one wrestler they never should have hired

Man United just made an announcement on Twitter and fans are reacting badly

Man United just made an announcement on Twitter and fans are reacting badly

The player Manchester United will target after signing Romelu Lukaku

The player Manchester United will target after signing Romelu Lukaku

The decision is Lukaku’s to make but another thing in United’s favour is the fact that Wayne Rooney is closing on a move to Everton. The 31-year-old could easily becoming involved in the Lukaku deal.

Jim White reveals Lukaku's destination 

And while Chelsea have reason to be hopeful that Lukaku will choose them, Sky Sports News presenter Jim White doesn’t believe there will be a reunion in west London.

At 10:52pm last night, White wrote on Twitter: “Latest: Romelu Lukaku Old Trafford-bound as @ManUtd have outbid @ChelseaFC. Rooney to return to @Everton tomorrow”.

The end of the saga? Quite possibly. But Man United fans shouldn’t get excited until they see Lukaku in a red shirt and the club are announcing his arrival on Twitter.

United will pay £5m more for Lukaku

White’s tweet doesn’t make clear how much United have upped their bid to, although the Independent’s Miguel Delaney claims the Europa League winners are willing to add an extra £5m on the deal.

Agent Pogba

Manchester United supporters have always felt confident ever since Lukaku went on holiday to Los Angeles with Paul Pogba.

The pair have trained together in the United States ahead of the pre-season and there are widespread reports that the Frenchman has been tasked with convincing Lukaku to choose the Red Devils.

Both clubs need a striker

If Man United haven’t yet upped their bid, Chelsea must hope that Lukaku follows his heart back to London.

The Blues may be Premier League champions but both clubs will use the same incentives to offer Lukaku.

Both teams are in the Champions League and both are in need of a striker, with Chelsea reportedly set to sell Diego Costa and Manchester United having released Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

If White is correct, then Lukaku will be taking the Swede’s old number nine shirt.

Everton v Chelsea - Premier League

Will Lukaku sign for Man United? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Romelu Lukaku
Didier Drogba
Everton
Wayne Rooney
Eden Hazard
Football
Premier League
Jose Mourinho
Manchester United
Chelsea

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

WWE advertise Brock Lesnar for upcoming PPV - could suggest how SummerSlam will unfold

WWE advertise Brock Lesnar for upcoming PPV - could suggest how SummerSlam will unfold

Man United just made an announcement on Twitter and fans are reacting badly

Man United just made an announcement on Twitter and fans are reacting badly

The player Manchester United will target after signing Romelu Lukaku

The player Manchester United will target after signing Romelu Lukaku

Why Man United still hold advantage after Chelsea match Lukaku bid

Why Man United still hold advantage after Chelsea match Lukaku bid

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again